Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT at New Wolsey Theatre

New Wolsey Theatre has announced the cast and creatives of its Rock‘n’Roll pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat which runs from 23 November 2023 – 20 January 2024.

Dick Whittington and his Cat will feature the return of 2022 Goldilocks panto favourites Elizabeth Rowe as Alice, Steve Simmonds - who cannot wait to be transformed from last year’s Dame into this year’s panto villain, King Rat - and Luke Thornton as Dick Whittington. They are joined by Olivia Bennett - Ensemble, Jordan Eskeisa - Ensemble, Max Kinder - Sarah the Dame, Janna May - Fairy/Pirate, Myles Miller - The Cat and Eloise Richardson - Ensemble.

As previously announced, the production will be written by the award-winning comedian, writer and composer, Vikki Stone. The Creative Team is Set and Costume Designer Emily Bestow, Sound Designer James Cook, Musical Director Dan de Cruz, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock, Wardrobe Supervisor Margaret Lock, Choreographer Maggie Rawlinson and the production is directed by the theatre’s acclaimed Chief Executive/Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul.

Douglas Rintoul said: “I’m really excited to be directing the New Wolsey Rock’n’Roll panto for the first time. It is the most important show of the year that brings so many members of our community into the theatre.”

This brilliant and funny adaptation of the classic family-favourite show sees the story’s brave hero, Dick Whittington, on his journey from Ipswich to London to seek his fame and fortune. Can he outwit the evil King Rat, free the city from his team of revolting rodents and win the hand of the one he loves? This festive show is packed full of smash-hit live rock and pop music, a couple of very familiar faces, crazy characters, hilarious happenings and awesome adventure, with the purr-fect amount of feline flavour thrown in for good measure.

Vikki Stone made history as the first on-screen female musical director of a prime-time entertainment show in the UK when she was musical director, pianist and band leader of the ITV Saturday-night prime-time show Romeo and Duet. Her writing credits include the Olivier Award-winning Hey Duggee Live which recently finished a major UK tour, and multiple pantomimes for London’s Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Audio described, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted, captioned, relaxed/dementia-friendly and livestreamed performance options are available during the run, as well as pre-show touch tours. New Wolsey Theatre’s 2021 Rock‘n’Roll panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, won the 2022 Pantomime Award for Best Digital Pantomime for their livestreamed performances.

Tickets for Dick Whittington and his Cat are selling fast. Book online at Click Here or call the Box Office on 01473 295900.