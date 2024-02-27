Cast Set For BEAR SNORES ON at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On, with book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake (23 March – 21 April, press performance: Wednesday 27 March at 2pm).

Jumbo and Sechiari direct Ashh Blackwood (Hare), Lauren Conroy (Mouse), Ashley D Gayle (Bear/Gardener), Albert Graver (Raven/Wren), andAnnabel Marlow (Badger).

The production marks Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s first production at the venue outside of its summer season. Bear Snores On invites audiences of 4+ and their families to travel from the theatre lawn to a new and specially created indoor pop up space within the theatre grounds.

Rebecca Brower (Set & Costume Designer), Joshie Harriette (Lighting Designer), Lotte Hines (Casting Director), Maia Kirkman-Richards (Puppet Designer & Director), Ebony Molina (Movement Director), and Luke Swaffield (Sound Designer)

A winter frost covers the trees of Regent’s Park, a snow storm is brewing and a tiny Mouse is looking for somewhere warm and safe to hide…a nearby cave could hold the answer but what else does it hold? Something big and brown and fluffy?

Grab your backpack and join Mouse on a magical theatrical journey as she finds fun, courage and a whole bunch of new animal friends.

With book by Cush Jumbo (Josephine and I, Bush Theatre, London and Public Theatre, New York) and Katy Sechiari (Sweeney Todd, The BRIT School) and music & lyrics by Harry Blake (The Tempest reimagined for everyone aged six and over, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Bear Snores On is inspired by the beloved picture book, for anyone aged 4+ with a sense of adventure.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2024 season also includes William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (3 May – 8 June), directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. In the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families is the new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book, The Enormous Crocodile (17 May – 8 June). This is followed by the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, The Secret Garden (15 June – 20 July) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard. The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September) in a new production directed by Jordan Fein with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK tour from June 2024.