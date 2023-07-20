Cast Revealed For THE CONSTANT COMPANIONS at The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

The production will play at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 September to 7 October before embarking on tour.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Cast Revealed For THE CONSTANT COMPANIONS at The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn's 89th play, Constant Companions, which will play at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 September to 7 October before touring to The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness-on-Windermere (17 to 21 October) and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme (24 October to 4 November).

Georgia Burnell, Andy Cryer, Tanya-Loretta Dee, Alexandra Mathie, Naomi Petersen, Richard Stacey and Leigh Symonds will be directed by the author in the show, in which he weaves together the stories of highflying lawyer Lorraine, lonely bachelor Don and technician Winston with characteristic humour and compassion.

Lorraine is a fabulously successful lawyer of a certain age. Jan Sixty is the janitor of her building, an android of indeterminate age. In a not-too-distant future where humans have turned to artificial friends for companionship without compromise, can Lorraine and Jan find true love?

Alan Ayckbourn is one of the UK's most successful playwrights. Constant Companions is his 89th play – most of them have premiered here at the SJT. Inducted into American Theatre's Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Critics' Circle Award for Services to the Arts, he became the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Special Lifetime Achievement Awards. 

Alan says: “Reading so much about the inevitable arrival of AI into our society – some would say it's already here! – I felt a cautious look forward might be in order.

 
“Are we really prepared for an encounter with another race? Not from outer space, but one of our own creation which will inevitably eventually turn out to be a lot smarter than we are? 


“Honestly, the human race! As if we didn't have enough problems already…”

Constant Companions can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Thursday 7 September to Saturday 7 October. Tickets are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Susie Blake Joins Tom Chambers in the UK and Ireland Tour of MURDER IN THE DARK Photo
Susie Blake Joins Tom Chambers in the UK and Ireland Tour of MURDER IN THE DARK

Original Theatre, Trafalgar Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals have announced full casting and extra dates for the new Torben Betts thriller, Murder in the Dark, directed by Philip Franks. 

2
Storyhouse Appoints Annabel Turpin as its New CEO Photo
Storyhouse Appoints Annabel Turpin as its New CEO

Storyhouse, Chester’s award-winning theatre, cinema and library has appointed Annabel Turpin as its new Chief Executive (CEO).  

3
Cast Announced For THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Premiering At Hever Castle In August Photo
Cast Announced For THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Premiering At Hever Castle In August

The cast has been announced for Ann Henning Jocelyn's new play The Sphere of Light.  Presented as a showcase at this year's Hever Castle Theatre Festival, this authentic historic play  endorsed by Tudor experts uncovers the hidden histories of the famous Boleyn women.  

4
Sheffield Theatres Will Launch Talent Development Programme Photo
Sheffield Theatres Will Launch Talent Development Programme

Sheffield Theatres has announced a range of opportunities for early-career artists as part of their 2023/24 Talent Development Programme.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You