Cast Revealed For THE CONSTANT COMPANIONS at The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Casting has been announced for Alan Ayckbourn's 89th play, Constant Companions, which will play at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 September to 7 October before touring to The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness-on-Windermere (17 to 21 October) and the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme (24 October to 4 November).

Georgia Burnell, Andy Cryer, Tanya-Loretta Dee, Alexandra Mathie, Naomi Petersen, Richard Stacey and Leigh Symonds will be directed by the author in the show, in which he weaves together the stories of highflying lawyer Lorraine, lonely bachelor Don and technician Winston with characteristic humour and compassion.

Lorraine is a fabulously successful lawyer of a certain age. Jan Sixty is the janitor of her building, an android of indeterminate age. In a not-too-distant future where humans have turned to artificial friends for companionship without compromise, can Lorraine and Jan find true love?



Alan Ayckbourn is one of the UK's most successful playwrights. Constant Companions is his 89th play – most of them have premiered here at the SJT. Inducted into American Theatre's Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Critics' Circle Award for Services to the Arts, he became the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Special Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Alan says: “Reading so much about the inevitable arrival of AI into our society – some would say it's already here! – I felt a cautious look forward might be in order.



“Are we really prepared for an encounter with another race? Not from outer space, but one of our own creation which will inevitably eventually turn out to be a lot smarter than we are?



“Honestly, the human race! As if we didn't have enough problems already…”

Constant Companions can be seen in the Round at the SJT from Thursday 7 September to Saturday 7 October. Tickets are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here