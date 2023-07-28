Cast Revealed For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Wycombe Swan

Wycombe Swan and Imagine Theatre have announced an all-star line for this year’s glittering family pantomime Beauty and The Beast playing from 08 – 31 December.

Strictly Come Dancing glitter-ball Winner Joe McFadden will reprise his role of panto baddie, the arrogant Eugene, alongside Hear’say and musical theatre star Suzanne Shaw as the Enchantress, and the world’s funniest red head La Voix as Dame Peggy Pullem. Wycombe favourite Jon Clegg will also make a welcome return as Percy Pullem.

Joe McFadden is best known for his portrayal of trauma surgeon Raf DiLucca in BBC hospital drama Casualty and as twinkle-toed winner of the glitter-ball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Amongst many his extensive TV credits include Heartbeat, Cranford, The Crow Road, Sex Chips and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Judge John Deed. Joe is no stranger to the stage having appeared in The Rocky Horror Show Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Rent, Citty Chitty Bang Bang and many more. He has played in pantomimes across the UK and will be reprising his role after starring in the award-winning ‘Best Pantomime’ for the UK Pantomime awards in 2022 and says:

"I’m really excited to be back at the beautiful Wycombe Swan after having had a brilliant time there earlier in the year with the tour of the Agatha Christie play ’The Mirror Crack’d. I’m also hugely excited to be performing again in Beauty And The Beast with which wowed audiences with its amazing digital set in Swansea last year and actually won best pantomime at The UK Pantomime Awards"

Local lass Suzanne Shaw’s big break came in 2001 when she auditioned for the ITV show Popstars, and subsequently won a place in the newly-formed pop band, Hear’say. selling over 1.3 million copies of their debut single. She went on to win series three of ITV’s hit show Dancing On Ice. Also appearing on TV in The Bill and Emmerdale. Her theatre credits include Chicago and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End and many UK tour’s including The Rocky Horror Show; Funny Peculiar and Summer Holiday. In 2020, Suzanne completely changed her lifestyle and set out on a mission to change the perception of mental health and is now the Founder and CEO of ‘The Happy Health Club’ a community for people to enjoy a total wellbeing approach through health, fitness, sobriety and personal growth. Suzanne adds:

“I couldn’t be more delighted to be in Beauty and the Beast in my hometown, I’ve been wanting to do Panto in Wycombe for 16 years and finally my wish has come true. If you come along, I guarantee you’ll have a spectacular, magical time and I can’t wait to see you there”.

Another Wycombe local is Britain’s Got Talent Favourite La Voix, who wowed the judges as a semi-finalist the ITV flagship show. She most recently appeared in ITV's hugely successful prime-time show Queens For The Night as well as starring in Queen Of The Universe, the international drag-singing competition from RuPaul. Currently touring the UK in her show, The Red Ambition Tour, La Voix is no stranger to panto land and says:

“Beauty and the Beast is my absolute favourite and I can’t wait to play Peggy, internationally renowned barmaid of the village tavern! Now, it sounds like I’ve been round the block a bit but this must be coming up 20 years of panto. And I love it, I adore Christmas and panto makes it even more special. My Christmas wish to everyone in Wycombe is to see them in a seat at the Swan having the best time ever with us!

Jon Clegg, also of Britain’s Got Talent fame is delighted to return to bring his hilarious comedy impressions back to Wycombe audiences having kept them rolling in the aisles last year.

Beauty and The Beast promises to bring all traditional pantomime ingredients that you know and love: hilarious slapstick comedy, stunning musical numbers and plenty of audience interaction with an award winning, ground-breaking digital set with beautifully animated scenes .

Fiona Martin, Theatre Director at the Wycombe swan says:

“We are very much looking forward to working with Imagine Theatre again this year and welcoming the Best Pantomime winner Beauty and the Beast! We’re thrilled to be able to share this exciting news that Joe, Suzanne and La Voix will all be making their Wycombe Panto debuts this year, along with the return of Jon! We can’t wait to see the cast’s energy and chemistry come to life on stage, at our award-winning pantomime! It’s nearly time for the rose petals to fall, and the Pantomime curtain to rise…”

When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose. When pretty village girl, Belle, comes into his life, is this the chance he has been waiting for?

Beauty and the Beast will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of hilarious and hairy characters; so, book your tickets now and discover if Beauty can see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast!

Don’t miss your chance for the best seats in the house visit Click Here to book your tickets today.