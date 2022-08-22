Cast Announced For United Ukrainian Ballet's GISELLE

Superstars of the ballet world are joining the United Ukrainian Ballet's production of Giselle by Alexei Ratmansky at the London Coliseum this September. The Company will be joined by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko, English National Ballet (ENB) First Soloist Katja Khaniukova, Hamburg Ballet Principal Dancer Alexandr Trush and Alina Cojocaru (former principal dancer, The Royal Ballet; former lead principal, English National Ballet).

Cojocaru, who was made Principal Dancer at the Royal Ballet at the remarkable age of 19, is known for her iconic dance partnership with Johan Kobborg and this legendary ballet dancer will take the role of Giselle on Wednesday 14th and Friday 16th September, partnering with Dnipro-born principal dancer Alexandr Trush. Renowned American-Ukrainian dancer Shevchenko will take the title role of Giselle on Saturday 17th September, and the role of Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis for many of the other performances. Kiev-born Khaniukova has been impressing audiences with ENB since 2014, and will perform in Giselle as the title role on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th September.

A remarkable company of Ukrainian dancers will unite in this powerful interpretation of one of the greatest works of the classical repertoire, specially created for them by renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. One of the greatest choreographers of his generation, Alexei Ratmansky, himself a Ukrainian citizen, is donating his time to join the Company to create his new interpretation of Giselle for them.

The United Ukrainian Ballet formed after Ukrainian dancers fled their homeland, and is based in The Hague at the former Royal Conservatoire building, given to the Company to live and work in through the generous support of local business and the government. The production, at the London Coliseum in September, will be supported by English National Opera and Birmingham Royal Ballet, who will provide the orchestra, set and costumes. The United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation exists to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture. The Company is supervised by former Dutch National Ballet prima ballerina Igone de Jongh, who provides instruction along with other repetiteurs and choreographers including Ratmansky, Jiri Kylian and VLADIMIR MALAKHOV.

All profits from ticket sales will be given to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.