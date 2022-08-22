Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For United Ukrainian Ballet's GISELLE

Performances run Tuesday 13th – Saturday 17th September 2022.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  
Cast Announced For United Ukrainian Ballet's GISELLE

Superstars of the ballet world are joining the United Ukrainian Ballet's production of Giselle by Alexei Ratmansky at the London Coliseum this September. The Company will be joined by American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko, English National Ballet (ENB) First Soloist Katja Khaniukova, Hamburg Ballet Principal Dancer Alexandr Trush and Alina Cojocaru (former principal dancer, The Royal Ballet; former lead principal, English National Ballet).

Cojocaru, who was made Principal Dancer at the Royal Ballet at the remarkable age of 19, is known for her iconic dance partnership with Johan Kobborg and this legendary ballet dancer will take the role of Giselle on Wednesday 14th and Friday 16th September, partnering with Dnipro-born principal dancer Alexandr Trush. Renowned American-Ukrainian dancer Shevchenko will take the title role of Giselle on Saturday 17th September, and the role of Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis for many of the other performances. Kiev-born Khaniukova has been impressing audiences with ENB since 2014, and will perform in Giselle as the title role on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th September.

A remarkable company of Ukrainian dancers will unite in this powerful interpretation of one of the greatest works of the classical repertoire, specially created for them by renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. One of the greatest choreographers of his generation, Alexei Ratmansky, himself a Ukrainian citizen, is donating his time to join the Company to create his new interpretation of Giselle for them.

The United Ukrainian Ballet formed after Ukrainian dancers fled their homeland, and is based in The Hague at the former Royal Conservatoire building, given to the Company to live and work in through the generous support of local business and the government. The production, at the London Coliseum in September, will be supported by English National Opera and Birmingham Royal Ballet, who will provide the orchestra, set and costumes. The United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation exists to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture. The Company is supervised by former Dutch National Ballet prima ballerina Igone de Jongh, who provides instruction along with other repetiteurs and choreographers including Ratmansky, Jiri Kylian and VLADIMIR MALAKHOV.

All profits from ticket sales will be given to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.





More Hot Stories For You


Brooklyn Mack Will Be the Guest Artist For UK Tours of English National Ballet's SWAN LAKE and RAYMONDA Brooklyn Mack Will Be the Guest Artist For UK Tours of English National Ballet's SWAN LAKE and RAYMONDA
August 22, 2022

Having received its world premiere at the London Coliseum in January 2022, Raymonda by English National Ballet's Artistic Director Tamara Rojo CBE, after Marius Petipa, will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome (23 – 26 November 2022) and Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (30 November – 03 December 2022).
British Museum Will Display Newly Conserved Ancient Glass Vessels Damaged in 2020 Beirut Port ExplosionBritish Museum Will Display Newly Conserved Ancient Glass Vessels Damaged in 2020 Beirut Port Explosion
August 22, 2022

The British Museum will exhibit eight ancient glass vessels which were damaged in the 2020 Beirut port explosion and newly conserved by experts. The beautiful vessels were painstakingly pieced back together and conserved at the conservation laboratories at the British Museum in London and will be shown as part of the Asahi Shimbun Display Shattered glass of Beirut before their return to Lebanon in late Autumn.
SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Back On Tour With A Date In St Helens This Autumn SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Back On Tour With A Date In St Helens This Autumn 
August 18, 2022

Direct from a week-long run in London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and performing to sold out audiences in more than 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back on tour. 
Tobacco Factory Announces Cast of Bristol World Premiere of REVEALEDTobacco Factory Announces Cast of Bristol World Premiere of REVEALED
August 18, 2022

Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres today announced the full cast for their autumn production, REVEALED. 
Belgrade Co-Produces New Dystopian Drama QUIET REBELS This AutumnBelgrade Co-Produces New Dystopian Drama QUIET REBELS This Autumn
August 18, 2022

This autumn, the Belgrade Theatre is delighted to be co-producing Quiet Rebels, a brand new drama based on true stories of white women who crossed the colour line and married men of the Windrush generation. Co-produced with Vital Xposure and Dervish Productions, Quiet Rebels premieres in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Sat 10 – Sat 17 Sept.