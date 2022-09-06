Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For THE CORAL at the Finborough Theatre

Performances will run 4 October – 29 October.

Sep. 06, 2022  
The cast has been announced for Collide Theatre's production of Georg Kaiser's The Coral, with Stuart Laing (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, West End) leading the cast as the ruthless Millionaire. Esme Scarborough and Joanne Marie Mason will play the Millionaire's daughters, Adam Woolley (2021 Spotlight Award nominee) will play the Secretary and Arielle Zilkha completes the ensemble.

A millionaire who grew up in poverty will do just about anything to gain more power and wealth at the expense of the class he was once a member of, but when his children challenge his oppressive exploitation, he is forced to commit the unthinkable. Female-led international company Collide Theatre are bringing Georg Kaiser's The Coral to the UK for the first time in 100 years this Autumn. Part parable, part family drama, and part thriller, this Expressionist play, radical for its time, is an exploration of humankind's infatuation with money and the power it holds over those who possess it. Kaiser's plays ask vital questions about how we choose to lead our lives and The Coral, the first part of his didactic Gas trilogy, is no exception. 

Collide Theatre is a London-based and female-led international company. Formed by director Emily Louizou in 2015, Collide's mission is to discover hidden gems and re-invent classic texts, merging storytelling with dance, live music and a highly visual language. Since its inception, Collide has created five critically acclaimed sold-out productions in London and Manchester, and has collaborated with more than 50 artists from around the world.





