Cast Announced For ALICE IN WONDERLAND At Liverpool Playhouse

The world premiere of a funked-up remix of Lewis Carroll's classic, Alice in Wonderland, adapted by Stockroom, opens at the Liverpool Playhouse on 4 July (press night 6 July) before transferring to the Theatre Royal Plymouth from 1 to 5 August.

A riotous musical adventure for all the family, Alice in Wonderland features original new music inspired by the best of British pop, by Olivier Award winner Vikki Stone. Produced in association with Stockroom and Theatre Royal Plymouth, the show stars multi-talented actor-musicians including Olivier, Critics Circle and WhatsOnStage.com award winner Leanne Jones as The Queen of Charts, and Merseyside actor Paislie Reid, (BBC TV's The New Worst Witch and most recently seen in Red Riding Hood at the Liverpool Everyman), who takes the title role. Joining them are Daniel Carter-Hope, Natasha Lewis, Jerome Lincoln, Myles Miller, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Tomi Ogbaro and Steve Simmonds.

When tech-savvy teen Alice tries to repair her dear Dad's much-loved old stereo, a slip of the screwdriver hurtles her into a strange new world. As the tape unravels, she meets a host of unlikely new friends and meets her musical match against the infamous Queen of Charts.

Suba Das, Creative Director for Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, is excited to be remixing the familiar story for a new generation:

“In the run up to Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, we couldn't be more thrilled to be making this new poptastic musical for families this summer. After the huge success of our Rock 'n' Roll panto and SIX last Christmas, we know our audiences love their bangers, adventurous heroines and battling queens, so this new Alice in Wonderland will be the perfect summer treat. With a clutch of Olivier Award winners alongside phenomenal local talent, I'm unbelievably proud that this is yet another production in my first year that brings the very best of British theatre right here to Liverpool.”

Martin Derbyshire, Executive Producer and CEO of Stockroom, who wrote the Book for the musical, said:

"Audiences want a good night out at the theatre right now and our desire was to create a fun-filled musical adventure that takes an unusual twist on a story loved by so many. We're excited to be opening the show with our friends in Liverpool before heading to Plymouth in August.”

Award-winning writer, composer, comedian, and musician Vikki Stone, who recently won an Olivier Award for Hey Duggee, has written the music and lyrics added:

“Liverpool is a City of Music known for launching so many brilliant bands and singers, so it feels like the perfect place to debut a brand-new feel-good pop musical. This Alice in Wonderland takes inspiration from everything from disco to grime and pop to punk with everything in between.”

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Chief Executive and Executive Producer at Theatre Royal Plymouth said:“We are thrilled to be co-producing this retelling of a beloved story with Suba and the team at the Liverpool Playhouse. We have a fantastic cast and creative team and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Plymouth.”

Alice in Wonderland is directed by Kate Wasserberg, former Artistic Director at Stockroom and newly appointed to lead Theatr Clwyd. Set and Costume Design is by Mark Bailey (The Glee Club for Stockroom and The Provoked Wife for the RSC), with Musical Direction by Bob Broad (The Addams Family and We Will Rock You on UK Tour), Movement by Lucy Cullingford (Top Girls and Red Riding Hood at Liverpool Everyman) and Lighting Design by Simeon Miller (Metamorphoses at Shakespeare's Globe and Notes on Grief at Manchester International Festival).

Opening at Liverpool Playhouse on Tuesday 4th July, which is International Alice Day, head down the rabbit hole, through the looking glass and into a Wonderland like you've never seen before! Alice in Wonderland runs until Saturday 22nd July, before heading to Theatre Royal Plymouth from Tuesday 1st to Saturday 5th August. There are a range of accessible performances and ticket prices range from £11 to £41.