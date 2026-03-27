Camille O’sullivan & Her Band Will Play Union Chapel London

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On 20 November, Irish singer and actress, Camille O'Sullivan will return to Union Chapel following her acclaimed sell-out shows at Soho Theatre Dean Street and Soho Theatre Walthamstow and playing to packed houses on her recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Raunchy, fragile and fearless, she will be joined by her band at the North London venue, to perform her singular take on songs of love, loss and light . Camille brings to the stage a heady cocktail of rock ‘n roll and ballads, which mix the dark with the light, as she celebrates 'the art of falling apart' and all the madness and joy of her life Chameleon-like on stage, with the soles of her boots falling off, torn tights, tangental talking, random dancing and hymnal singing, this courageous and singular singer gifts each song with a different character and its own story to tell. Expect joy and pure passion.

The original star of Olivier Award winning LaClique, Camille enjoys a formidable reputation for her intensely dramatic interpretations of the songs of Brel, Cave, Waits, Bowie, Radiohead and more. She has toured with the Pogues, guested at Yoko Ono's & Richard Thompson's RFH Meltdown and has stunned audiences around the world with her five-star sell-out performances, including at The Sydney Opera House & Royal Albert Hall. In addition, Camille has performed on BBC's Jools Holland show and won the coveted ‘Herald Angel' award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece. She is a performer on the new album, 20th Century Paddy -The Songs of Shane McGowan, alongside Bruce Springsteen, Hozier, Jesse Buckley, Tom Waits, David Gray, Primal Scream and Johnny Depp (to be be released in November) and recently performed the music of David Bowie with his original band - Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Mark Plati and Gerry Leonard.

Previously an award-winning architect and painter, Camille has been awarded the French Légion d'Honneur and recently an Architectural RIAI 2025 award. She was born in London to a French mother and Irish/English father, she grew up in a village in Cork, Ireland listening to her parents & sisters eclectic music collection that shaped her into the unique interpreter she is today.