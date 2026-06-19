CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION To Make Underbelly Boulevard Soho Debut

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CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation has announced that they will be making their debut at Underbelly Boulevard Soho on Friday, September 18th as part of the Fringe Fix Festival, celebrating the best of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the heart of London.

Co-Creator of CSI, Sarah Kempton said today, “We’re thrilled to be a part of Fringe Fix this year and bringing CSI to Underbelly Boulevard for the first time! I can’t wait to introduce the show to a new audience and create a brand-new story!”

Following multiple five-star sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation will make its debut at Underbelly Boulevard Soho for Fringe Fix with another rip-roaring crime comedy made up entirely on the spot. Who? What? How? The choice is yours in this fully-improvised, witty and absurd murder mystery where the audience creates the crime. Solving made up crimes for over 12 hilarious years. CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation has won awards including the Comedy Award at Colchester Fringe 2024 and Best Improvisation at Leicester Comedy Festival 2023.

The cast includes: Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, James Cann, Danielle Downey, Sarah Kempton, and Nicola Lucey

This summer the production will also play at Wilton’s Music Hall on Friday, July 10, before returning to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer at Underbelly Bristo Square.

Tickets can be purchased at the Underbelly Boulevard's website.

Additional Performance Dates

Taunton Brewhouse

Cast: Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, Kayleigh Cassidy, Sarah Kempton, and Kelsey Yuhara

Saturday, June 20 at 7:30pm

Box Office: 01823 283244 / https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/

Wilton’s Music Hall

Cast: Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, James Cann, Kayleigh Cassidy, Sarah Kempton, and Nicola Lucey

Friday, July 10 at 7:30pm

Box Office: 020 7702 2789 / info@wiltons.org.uk

Underbelly Bristo Square

Cast: Steve Bond, James Cann, Kayleigh Cassidy, Isabelle Glinn, Sarah Kempton, Michael Kunze, Nicola Lucey, Mandeep Singh, and Kelsey Yuhara

Saturday August 8 - Sunday, August 23 at 3:10pm

Box Office: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/csi-crime-scene-improvisation-26

Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Cast: Lee Apsey, Steve Bond, James Cann, Danielle Downey, Sarah Kempton, and Nicola Lucey

Friday, September 18 at 9:30pm

Box Office: https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/csi-crime-scene-improvisation/

Stanley Arts Centre

Cast to be announced

Friday, October 2 at 7:30pm

Box Office: 020 8251 0184 / https://stanleyarts.org/

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