CRACKING Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury This Month

BBC Radio 4's dark and comic story comes to life on stage at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Cracking will be showing at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 20 February, a story that blends fiction and reality into one seamless whole. Shôn Dale-Jones, brings us Cracking, a story about love and hatred that celebrates how searching for connection beats disconnecting.

To ease the tension as they await hospital test results Shôn playfully cracks an egg on his mother's head, unaware of their onlooking nosey neighbour. As the rumour mill begins to spin, Shôn's image and credibility on the island begins to slip and soon real-life internet trolls begin to appear on his doorstep demanding justice! Cracking takes on the battle between love and hate, asking what's funny and where we draw the line. In a world where cancel culture is so rife, Cracking takes a look at the consequences of a wrongful accusation. Part stand-up, part theatre Cracking is a funny, touching and thought-provoking solo performance that sews together fact and fiction into one seamless whole making us wonder what's real, what's not and what's gone wrong.

Cracking was originally developed as a radio play for BBC Radio 4, and following its broadcast on 17 August 2023, the play was recommended as Pick of The Week. Told by two-time Fringe First winner, this uplifting story has received phenomenal feedback and is now on tour until spring 2024.

Over the last 25 years Shôn Dale-Jones has written twenty-seven theatre plays, five BBC radio dramas and a variety of short films and site-specific work. His work has been translated into seven languages and been presented in twenty countries across six continents. He has co-produced worked with BBC Radio 4, Royal Court, Barbican, Sydney Opera House and National Theatre Wales. He has won several awards including the BBC Audio Drama Award, two Fringe Firsts, a Total Theatre Award and a nomination for the Prix Europa. Between 2016 - 2019 he performed The Duke and Me and Robin Hood as fundraising events, raising £100,000 for charities working with vulnerable children.