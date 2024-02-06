CRACKING Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury This Month

Performances begin on Tuesday 20 February 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 4 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

CRACKING Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury This Month

BBC Radio 4's dark and comic story comes to life on stage at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Cracking will be showing at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 20 February, a story that blends fiction and reality into one seamless whole. Shôn Dale-Jones,  brings us Cracking, a story about love and hatred that celebrates how searching for connection beats disconnecting.

To ease the tension as they await hospital test results Shôn playfully cracks an egg on his mother's head, unaware of their onlooking nosey neighbour. As the rumour mill begins to spin, Shôn's image and credibility on the island begins to slip and soon real-life internet trolls begin to appear on his doorstep demanding justice! Cracking takes on the battle between love and hate, asking what's funny and where we draw the line. In a world where cancel culture is so rife, Cracking takes a look at the consequences of a wrongful accusation. Part stand-up, part theatre Cracking is a funny, touching and thought-provoking solo performance that sews together fact and fiction into one seamless whole making us wonder what's real, what's not and what's gone wrong.

Cracking was originally developed as a radio play for BBC Radio 4, and following its broadcast on 17 August 2023, the play was recommended as Pick of The Week. Told by two-time Fringe First winner, this uplifting story has received phenomenal feedback and is now on tour until spring 2024.

Over the last 25 years Shôn Dale-Jones has written twenty-seven theatre plays, five BBC radio dramas and a variety of short films and site-specific work. His work has been translated into seven languages and been presented in twenty countries across six continents. He has co-produced worked with BBC Radio 4, Royal Court, Barbican, Sydney Opera House and National Theatre Wales. He has won several awards including the BBC Audio Drama Award, two Fringe Firsts, a Total Theatre Award and a nomination for the Prix Europa. Between 2016 - 2019 he performed The Duke and Me and Robin Hood as fundraising events, raising £100,000 for charities working with vulnerable children.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
James Alstons SCARLET SUNDAY Will Make UK Premiere at Omnibus Theatre Photo
James Alston's SCARLET SUNDAY Will Make UK Premiere at Omnibus Theatre

Aslant Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for the UK première of Scarlet Sunday written by James Alston. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Paul Smith Comes to Liverpools Pier Head in June Photo
Paul Smith Comes to Liverpool's Pier Head in June

Fresh off the back of multiple sellout arena shows including Liverpool’s M&S and London’s Wembley Arena, comedy legend Paul Smith will stage his biggest show to date in his home city, taking over Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head on Thursday 20th June. Learn more about the show here and find out how to get tickets!

3
Barrie Rutter OBE Brings One-Man Show SHAKESPEARES ROYALS to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph T Photo
Barrie Rutter OBE Brings One-Man Show SHAKESPEARE'S ROYALS to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new one-man show from the former director of Northern Broadsides, Barrie Rutter OBE, heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St. Helens Theatre Royal This Week Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Comes to St. Helens Theatre Royal This Week

Following their record-breaking Christmas pantomime Aladdin, Regal Entertainments are back at St Helens Theatre Royal with the first of four pantomimes in 2024, a totally wizard treat for all the family from this weekend with a trip to the merry old land of Oz. Learn more about The Wizard of Oz here!

More Hot Stories For You

The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This SpringThe Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Spring
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOODPrinciple Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This WeekendTHE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend
UK New Writing Initiative Launched By Bullet Point TheatreUK New Writing Initiative Launched By Bullet Point Theatre

Videos

Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments Video
Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Pride & Prejudice in UK Regional Pride & Prejudice
Holy Trinity Church Guildford (2/05-2/24)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Storyhouse (3/05-3/06)
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Mowlem Theatre (3/19-3/19)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Darlington Hippodrome (2/13-2/14)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Brighton Dome (3/07-3/08)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
PONTYPOOL in UK Regional PONTYPOOL
Wales Millennium Centre (10/30-11/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You