COMMON A New Theatre Walk From Teatro Vivo to be Presented in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Common, a new theatre walk from Teatro Vivo, will be presented in Association with the Albany.

The work is written by Bernadette Russell and directed by Kas Darley and Mark Stevenson. Performances will take place at Sydenham and Forest Hill: 7 to 12 May 2024.

19:00

(with matinees at 13:00 on 11th and 12th)

Ravers! Ramblers! Rebels!

For 400 years Sydenham Common has been fought over.

Meet the poets, vicars, wise-women, travellers, and farmers who struggled to keep this vast green space for the people. Join them as they celebrate with month long festivals, songs, strange drinks and poetry. See their marches, battles, sabotage and petitions. Hear what the animals of the common have to say and follow the ghost trees to join the battle for Albion. Your common needs you!

Lewisham-based site-specific theatre experts Teatro Vivo take you on a wild adventure across the Common – visiting the treasures of the local area and celebrating the protests and passion of its protectors.

Today there are green areas in Sydenham and Forest Hill that only exist because of those who battled - and continue to battle - to keep them.

This immersive show takes place outside, taking you on a gentle walk (wheelchair and buggy-friendly) of 1.2k starting at Sydenham Wells Park.

Details can be found at: https://www.teatrovivo.co.uk/Event/common