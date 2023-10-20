CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Comes to Wolverhampton Next Month

Performances run from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 November.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 3 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Comes to Wolverhampton Next Month

Everyone’s favourite flying car comes to life in the musical adaptation of the beloved family film in Bilston Operatic Company’s brand new production at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 November.

The cast recently took a visit to Whitwick Manor, with the Childcatcher, played by Nicholas Sullivan.

Joining Nicholas Sullivan as the Childcatcher are Alec White as Caractacus Potts, Issy Checketts as Truly Scrumptious, Daniel Webley and Oliver Rudger sharing the role of Jeremy with Lara Maguire and Eden Owen sharing the role of Jemima.

They are joined by Jon Ranwell as Baron Bomburst, Stacey Lovatt as Baroness Bomburst, Mike James as Grandpa Potts, Olly Derham as Boris, Ben Evans as Goran, Ally Birkett as the Toymaker, Stephen Burton-Pye as Lord Scrumptious, Alan Chapman as Coggins, Paul Turner as Junkman, Sue Towler as Miss Philips, Sarah Houghton as Violet, Lee Connelly as Sid and William Tyne as the Turker Farmer.

The ensemble are Beau Bradburn, Freya Butlin, Martyn Davies, Liv Duffield, Amy Evans, Jay Kendall, Laura Leo and Jess Smith.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book, and featuring an unforgettable score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious”.

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts.

This is an amateur performance.

Tickets for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 November are on sale now at Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE Comes to Stephen Lawrence Gallery Next Month Photo
WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE Comes to Stephen Lawrence Gallery Next Month

Within Touching Distance combines an immersive VR and spatialised binaural audio-world with a live, intimate one-on-one performance, in which a caring choreography of touch is received from the performer and synchronised with the VR experience.

2
BBC Radio 4s Podcast YOURE DEAD TO ME Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo
BBC Radio 4's Podcast YOU'RE DEAD TO ME Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse

BBC Radio 4’s hit history podcast You’re Dead To Me, will be heading to Shakespeare North Playhouse this month for a very special episode all about the life, work and legacy of William Shakespeare.

3
New Production of BINDWEED Comes to Mercury Studio and New Wolsey Theatre Next Year Photo
New Production of BINDWEED Comes to Mercury Studio and New Wolsey Theatre Next Year

The Mercury Theatre, HighTide & New Wolsey Theatre have jointly announced the world premiere production of Martha Loader’s award-winning play Bindweed. Following an initial run in the Mercury Studio (13-22 June) the play will tour to New Wolsey Theatre (28-29 June).

4
Willy Wonka Arrives in Birmingham to Celebrate CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUS Photo
Willy Wonka Arrives in Birmingham to Celebrate CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL

Gareth Snook who plays the iconic role of Willy Wonka, came together with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical cast members Isaac Sugden and Jessie-Lou Harvie, who both play the role of Charlie Bucket, outside of Birmingham Hippodrome to mark the productions arrival in the city.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Brighton Dome (11/01-11/04)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
Mrs Oscar Wilde in UK Regional Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You