CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Comes to Wolverhampton Next Month

Everyone’s favourite flying car comes to life in the musical adaptation of the beloved family film in Bilston Operatic Company’s brand new production at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 November.

The cast recently took a visit to Whitwick Manor, with the Childcatcher, played by Nicholas Sullivan.

Joining Nicholas Sullivan as the Childcatcher are Alec White as Caractacus Potts, Issy Checketts as Truly Scrumptious, Daniel Webley and Oliver Rudger sharing the role of Jeremy with Lara Maguire and Eden Owen sharing the role of Jemima.

They are joined by Jon Ranwell as Baron Bomburst, Stacey Lovatt as Baroness Bomburst, Mike James as Grandpa Potts, Olly Derham as Boris, Ben Evans as Goran, Ally Birkett as the Toymaker, Stephen Burton-Pye as Lord Scrumptious, Alan Chapman as Coggins, Paul Turner as Junkman, Sue Towler as Miss Philips, Sarah Houghton as Violet, Lee Connelly as Sid and William Tyne as the Turker Farmer.

The ensemble are Beau Bradburn, Freya Butlin, Martyn Davies, Liv Duffield, Amy Evans, Jay Kendall, Laura Leo and Jess Smith.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book, and featuring an unforgettable score by The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious”.

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts.

This is an amateur performance.

Tickets for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 November are on sale now at Click Here.