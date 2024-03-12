CEO Martin Derbyshire Will Depart Stockroom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leading production company and writers room for theatre, Stockroom has announced the departure of its CEO Martin Derbyshire.

Derbyshire, who will be moving on to work on new projects in April this year, has overseen and driven the company's ambitions and growth over his eleven years at the company. This has seen him take the company through major changes in artistic leadership, managing its work through the pandemic and transforming it from a traditional touring company into a writers' led collective with an innovative working model dedicated to the creation of new theatre writing. He has overseen the production of eighteen, mostly touring productions, including the recent critically acclaimed Boys From The Blackstuff, a co-production with Liverpool's Royal Court, and last autumn he spearheaded Stockroom's move into a brand new performance home in North London.

Martin Derbyshire says, “It's been a privilege to work at Out of Joint and Stockroom and I am especially grateful to all the people who have given me opportunities, worked with the company and been involved in the productions. The board and the staff have been extremely supportive over the last 18 months and it now feels like it's time for a new and exciting chapter for the company.”

Chair of Stockroom's board Mark Powell says, "Martin has led Stockroom with remarkable vision, skill and determination during periods of great change. His passionate belief in equity and representation has been central in delivering recent shifts in strategy and production development. We're extremely grateful for his commitment and resilience and wish him the very best in his new portfolio of work."

About Stockroom

Stockroom is a writers' room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country. Dedicated to script creation and a radical new approach to playwriting, the company is a creative hub with over 25 years' experience finding some of the nation's most influential writers.

Stockroom believes strongly in social justice and it works hard to maintain a diverse and open creative space, working with creatives from all backgrounds but focussing on those who have socio-economic barriers that makes it hard for them to work as artists in this industry.