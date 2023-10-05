Bros Theatre Company Returns To Hampton Hill Theatre With CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL

Bros Theatre Company will present Calendar Girls The Musical, an uplifting story of women who dared to believe. On at Hampton Hill Theatre 14th – 18th November, 2023.

The death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute to do an extraordinary thing. Blasting away all preconceptions of what it is to be in the W.I., they decide to do an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity. Upturning notions of who they should be is a dangerous business and none of them expect the emotional and personal ramifications, but gradually the making of the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.

The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, stage play and now the musical, written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow. With unforgettable songs, the show has coined the term "craughing”, the act of crying and laughing at the same time; proving with every performance that – on stage or off - there is no such thing as an ordinary woman.

Director Wesley Henderson-Roe says: “I'm really excited to be bringing this very special production to Hampton Hill Theatre. We have an amazing and talented company who I'm sure will have you ‘craughing' all the way home.”

All tickets are available to book from 6th October via the Box Office at Click Here. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more and BROS TC are offering an Early Bird 10% discount on all bookings until 15th October.