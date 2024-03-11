British Panto Dame Mama G Presents New Family-Friendly Show THE MAGIC BOOKMARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences are invited to join "Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mama G on a brand new panto adventure for the whole family!

Book Worm has just discovered encyclopaedias and is livid that they give people so much knowledge. To make sure he stays the most powerful worm in the whole world, he steals all the books from Mama G's library. Before the world can turn to chaos, Mama G vows to save the day by finding three books that will help make the world a better place. Of course, she can't do it alone and that's when she discovers the mysterious and wonderful Magic Bookmark...

The show is focused on sharing the joy and importance of inclusive storytelling. It was inspired by the attempts at book banning that have been reported in states around the country, as well as the more direct protests against drag queen story hour in the USA and UK.

Families are sure to love this storytelling show full of panto fun, interaction, song and dance, puppetry, and some of the finest picture books on the market! Some of the books that could be discovered during the performance include: Bathe the Cat by Alice B. McGinty and David Roberts, and The Frog's Kiss by James Mayhew and Toto.

The Magic Bookmark features original songs by comedian Katie Pritchard and puppetry by Magic Light Productions.

This will be the show's first performance in New York and local audiences are sure to love this introduction to a very British theatrical tradition!

It is hoped that the show will offer a stepping point to introduce, or affirm topics that children may have questions about. In order to help families explore the topics further, we have partnered with Ian Timbrell of Timbrell Education, to produce a resource pack which will be available from the venue.

About Mama G

Mama G is an award-winning year round storyteller whose work is driven by the magic of panto. She has been a panto professional for almost twenty years, appearing in productions all over the country, as well as writing, directing, and producing pantomimes for theatres and holiday parks. During that time she has worked with iconic entertainment legends such as members of Boyzone and B*Witched, and Tommy Steele.

Since 2018 she has been sharing stories with children, and their families, about being who you want and loving who you are. The work has taken her to libraries, theatres, schools and festivals; including the Hay Festival, Cheltenham Literature Festival, Pride in London, and even ZSL London Zoo!

She studied theatre at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and has since performed around the world, including Canada, Italy and Egypt. This will be Mama G's first professional appearance in the US, and she is excited to share her love of panto and storytelling with New York audiences.

Mama G is probably most recognisable to audiences from her appearances on 2022's series of Britain's Got Talent, on which she lead panto dame supergroup Dame Nation through to the live semi-finals.