Bristol Ferment Announces Five Live Works in Progress As Part of September Takeover Programme

From 9 – 13 Sep, Bristol Ferment will be taking over the 'Live at Bristol Old Vic' programme.

Bristol Old Vic has today gone on sale with 5 new performances by Bristol Ferment Supported Artists to take place in the theatre's new indoor stage this September and a new commission for next year as a signal of the theatre's intention to continue its work supporting artists in the South West as it resets and recovers.



This July, the theatre should have been celebrating its bi-annual 'Ferment Fortnight', a festival programme which has run continuously for the last decade and comprises two weeks of work-in-progress sharings from Ferment Supported Artists, inviting audiences to experience the live development phases of new shows. This year, when the theatre was forced to close in March, Bristol Ferment adapted to the circumstances and launched an open call for five seed commissions titled 'The View From Here' - designed to support artists creating work for here and now.



From 9 - 13 Sep, Bristol Ferment will be taking over the 'Live at Bristol Old Vic' programme on the new indoor stage to present 5 very different sharings resulting from the seed commissions. In typical Ferment style, there will be an opportunity for audiences to share with the artists what they think and where their development might go next.



Ferment Producer Ben Atterbury said today, "In June when we first announced these seed commissions we didn't know how they might be presented, but we had no doubt that many artists were thinking with the brilliant creativity that they needed to adapt and rise to the challenge - and of course, they have. What they will share with you is not finished, but we'll give you some ideas about where we can begin. Looking towards the future, it is amazing to announce Outlier as a Programme Commission and support this team of extraordinarily talented local artists to bring the show here in 2021. Outlier is a show about loss, connection & ultimately catharsis - things that feel totally resonant in the world as it is now. I can't wait to work with them and to share its gifts with more people."



Tickets to the Bristol Ferment takeover are sold on a table-by-table basis, with a table for 2 starting at £10, available now here.



Bristol Old Vic is also delighted to announce that Outlier, written by poet and performer Malaika Kegode with music from Jakabol, which was last performed as a work-in-progress at the January 2020 Ferment Fortnight, has been awarded a Bristol Ferment Programme Commission; the company will now work with Ferment to develop the work for presentation at Bristol Old Vic in 2021.



Outlier is a gig-theatre show, combining storytelling and live music to share a story of lived experience about growing up in rural Britain today. Told with original music by Bristol-based rock band Jakabol, and projected animations by Christopher Harrisson, Outlier explores the impact of isolation, addiction and friendship on young people in the often forgotten places. The show is directed by Jenny Davies and designed by Rebecca Wood, who were both recipients of a Leverhulme Scholarship from Bristol Ferment in 2019/20 to develop and grow their practice.



Also on sale today are the critically acclaimed HandleBards who will land on King Street from 5 - 6 Sep to perform their unhinged and bonkers, laugh-out-loud version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The pedalling troupe, who have been cooped up together during lockdown, will use their irreverent, charming and hilarious style to bring you a brand-new outdoor production with a socially-distanced twist. With music, mayhem and more costume changes than you can shake a spear at, these Edinburgh Fringe Sustainable Practice Award winners are ready to show you the classic tale of two young lovers like you've never seen it before.

