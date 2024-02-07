Brand New Adaptation Of NORTHANGER ABBEY Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Performances run 27 March to 13 April.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Brand New Adaptation Of NORTHANGER ABBEY Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A new adaptation of a Jane Austen classic, Northanger Abbey, heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Northanger Abbey, adapted from Austen's novel by Zoe Cooper, can be seen at the Scarborough theatre from 27 March to 13 April. It is an SJT co-production with the Orange Tree Theatre, the Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick.

Cath Morland knows little of the world, but who needs real-life experience when you have books to guide you? Cath seizes her chance to escape her claustrophobic family life and join the smart set in Bath. Between balls and parties, she meets worldly, sophisticated Iz, and so Cath's very own adventure begins.

Zoe Cooper infuses the plot and spirit of Austen's original with her unique voice, resulting in a play fizzing with imagination, packed full of humour and brimming with love.

The Northanger Abbey cast is Rebecca Banatvala (Cath), AK Golding (Iz) and Sam Newton (Hen). The director is Tessa Walker, and the designer is Hannah Sibai.

Lighting design is by Matt Haskins and sound designer by Holly Khan. Jonnie Riordan is the movement director, Anna Dixon is the costume supervisor, and Deborah Garvey is the dialect coach. The assistant director is Namoo Chae Lee.

Zoe Cooper says: “Northanger Abbey is a novel about friendship, love, romance and fantasy and how those things collide. What struck me on my first reading as a queer 19-year-old, was that the central romantic relationship, one filled with lust, anger and betrayal, is between the romantic heroine and her best friend, Isabella. It is that version of the book I wanted to explore in this reimagining.” 

Director Tessa Walker says: “I'm delighted to be working on Zoe's vivid, funny, and inventive re-imagining of Austen's classic with this fantastic cast. It's a wonderful, playful tale of romance, gothic adventures, growing up, and the importance of stories and who gets to tell them.”

Northanger Abbey can be seen at the SJT from Wednesday 27 March to Saturday 13 April. Tickets are available from the SJT box office on 01723 370541 and online at here




