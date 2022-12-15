Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Birmingham Rep Announce Community Tour Of JACK AND THE MAGIC BEANSTALK

Jack and the Magic Beanstalk will tour to ten community venues across Birmingham.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Following on from a highly successful run at Birmingham Rep, which continues until Sat 31 Dec, Jack and the Magic Beanstalk will tour to ten community venues across Birmingham. Tickets will be free or at low cost thanks to the generous support of the Sir Barry Jackson Trust.


Claire Cochrane from the Sir Barry Jackson Trust said; "The Sir Barry Jackson Trust is committed to the enrichment of the community experience of live theatre in all its diversity. We are proud to support this warm-hearted and hugely enjoyable retelling of a much-loved story which will delight young children and their families."

Director of Jack and the Magic Beanstalk, Caroline Wilkes, added; "It is a real delight to be able to share this magical production with more young children from across Birmingham following our run here at The Rep. Thanks to the support of the Barry Jackson Trust, hundreds more children will have the opportunity to enjoy what may be their first experience of live theatre who otherwise may not have been able."

The tour will visit; Tipton Muslim Community Centre (4 Jan), Falcon Lodge Community Hub Sutton Coldfield (5 Jan), Hollywood Preschool Daycare (6 Jan), West Heath Community Centre (7 Jan), Chinbrook Children's Centre (8 Jan), Welcome Change Community Centre (10 Jan), Sense TouchBase Pears Selly Oak (11 Jan), Lodge Road Community Centre (12 Jan), Legacy Centre Birmingham (14 Jan) and Dorothy Parkes Centre Smethwick (15 Jan).

Created at The Rep for children aged 3-6 and their families, Jack and the Magic Beanstalk is a theatrical fairytale for young audiences. Jack loves his Mum, and his Mum loves Jack. Jack also loves his grub and dreams of food. The extremely greedy Giant loves food too, but doesn't leave enough for all to share. Join Jack on his fantastical, festive adventure of magical beans, golden harps and towering beanstalks, as he climbs to the land above the clouds to teach the Giant a jolly good lesson.

Jack and the Magic Beanstalk features Sam Butters as Jack, Nataylia Roni as Mum and Dominic Rye as Cian.

The production is directed by Caroline Wilkes and written by Katherine Chandler. Set and Costumes are by Deborah Mingham, Lighting Design by Sam Waddington, music is composed by Reisz Amos, Assistant Director is Janeel Brown and Production Manager is John Rowland.

Jack and the Magic Beanstalk continues its run at Birmingham Rep until Sat 31 Dec. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*

For more information on the community tour dates and tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk.

For more information on the Sir Barry Jackson Trust visit sirbarryjackson.org.uk.




