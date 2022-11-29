Birmingham Hippodrome Will Raise £30,000 to Bring Theatre to Young People
The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022 will double all online donations between midday on Tuesday 29 November and Tuesday 6 December.
Birmingham Hippodrome is calling on the public to support its annual festive fundraising campaign to help enrich the lives of disadvantaged young people through theatre.
An ambitious target of £30,000 has been set as part of The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022, which will double all online donations between midday on Tuesday 29 November and Tuesday 6 December.
The donations raised will enable the Hippodrome Education Network (HEN) to provide 5,000 more young people with the opportunity to see a world-class production at the theatre for the very first time, take part in workshops with cast members, experience backstage tours and perform at festivals, events and shows. Young people will also be provided with creative opportunities that will help promote well-being, build confidence and improve communication skills.
The Hippodrome Education Network currently partners with 44 primary, secondary and SEN partner schools, reaching 35,000 young people in 10% of the most socio-economically deprived areas of the UK. Hippodrome Learning & Participation Artists provide weekly workshops in schools throughout the academic year and help support the next generation of artists, producers and directors by offering career development paths.
Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We rely on fundraising to deliver our wide-reaching schools programme and £30,000 will enable us to provide a year of creativity to 5,000 more young people.
"The rising cost of living is affecting many people across the West Midlands, and we want to make sure every penny donated counts. Through match funding, The Big Give ensures your generous contributions make twice the impact. A £10 donation will be doubled to £20, which can pay for a young person to see an inspirational performance for the first time and introduce them to a huge range of creative opportunities, so anything you can spare truly will make a difference."
Online donations can be made from midday on Tuesday 29 November 2022. Find out more and donate here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 28, 2022
St John’s Smith Square are marking the festive season with their 37th annual Christmas Festival. Top talent, from Vox Luminis to The Tallis Scholars, will gather in the heart of Westminster to perform timeless Christmas music. With the iconic hall at St John’s Smith Square decked in Christmas decorations, and mulled wine and mince pies sold in The Footstool Cafe, Christmas at St John’s Smith Square is set to be a cracker.
Royal Opera Announces Casting Updates for THE MAGIC FLUTE, AIDA, LA TRAVIATA And More
November 28, 2022
The Royal Opera has announced several casting updates for its upcoming season.
COME FROM AWAY to Launch U.K. and Ireland Tour in February 2024
November 28, 2022
The multi award-winning musical Come From Away, which celebrated its 1000th performance in the West End last night, Monday 28th November, has announced that the production will launch its first ever tour of the U.K. and Ireland, opening in Leicester in February 2024.
Etcetera Theatre to Present MAN OF YOUR DREAMS in December
November 28, 2022
Man of Your Dreams is coming to Etcetera Theatre 1 - 10 December. George has had a tough week. The job he loves, the job he has dedicated his twenties to, has let him go. Unemployed and listless, he winds up at Hamish's flat, his best and oldest friend.
Extra Dates Added to JaackMaate's HAPPY HOUR PODCAST UK Tour
November 28, 2022
Due to popular demand, the team behind the award-winning, smash hit Spotify podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, are adding extra dates to their first live UK tour.