Birmingham Hippodrome Will Raise £30,000 to Bring Theatre to Young People

Birmingham Hippodrome is calling on the public to support its annual festive fundraising campaign to help enrich the lives of disadvantaged young people through theatre.

An ambitious target of £30,000 has been set as part of The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022, which will double all online donations between midday on Tuesday 29 November and Tuesday 6 December.

The donations raised will enable the Hippodrome Education Network (HEN) to provide 5,000 more young people with the opportunity to see a world-class production at the theatre for the very first time, take part in workshops with cast members, experience backstage tours and perform at festivals, events and shows. Young people will also be provided with creative opportunities that will help promote well-being, build confidence and improve communication skills.

The Hippodrome Education Network currently partners with 44 primary, secondary and SEN partner schools, reaching 35,000 young people in 10% of the most socio-economically deprived areas of the UK. Hippodrome Learning & Participation Artists provide weekly workshops in schools throughout the academic year and help support the next generation of artists, producers and directors by offering career development paths.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We rely on fundraising to deliver our wide-reaching schools programme and £30,000 will enable us to provide a year of creativity to 5,000 more young people.

"The rising cost of living is affecting many people across the West Midlands, and we want to make sure every penny donated counts. Through match funding, The Big Give ensures your generous contributions make twice the impact. A £10 donation will be doubled to £20, which can pay for a young person to see an inspirational performance for the first time and introduce them to a huge range of creative opportunities, so anything you can spare truly will make a difference."

Online donations can be made from midday on Tuesday 29 November 2022. Find out more and donate here.