Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host an Awards Evening Celebrating New Writing

On Thursday 24 January, Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio will host the fifth edition of the scriptwriting competition awards, Enter.Stage.Write. The evening will mark the culmination of the competition which has been open to entries since July 2023.

 

The Enter.Stage.Write awards is an exclusive opportunity for writers, boosting their visibility and allowing them to share their work with the arts and theatre community. During the evening, five selected scripts will come to life before an audience and panel of experts. The winner will receive a £1,000 prize, a year of support and networking prospects with theatre companies, TV and film professionals.

 

Founded by Natalie Edwards-Yesufu in 2017, Enter.Stage.Write extends beyond the competition, advocating for regional inclusivity and enhanced representation in the UK's creative arts scene. The franchise's growth was acknowledged by its 2022 nomination at the Black British Theatre Awards for best use of innovation and technology.

 

Natalie said: “Enter.Stage.Write not only champions writers, but aims to level the playing field for writers amid changing landscapes. It's set to be a special evening celebrating incredible talent alongside jaw-dropping musical and dance acts.”

 

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "We are delighted to support Birmingham's award-nominated and progressive Transition Stage Company with their annual showcase of brilliant - and funny - new writing from across the UK. As the Hippodrome steps into a new phase of support and production with regional creatives, we're particularly excited to see what work emerges from Midlands artists to shine on platforms such as this, celebrating creativity and diverse talent."

 

Judges include Director of BBC's Call The Midwife Darcia Martin, BAFTA-winning Producer known for BBC's Mood, Queenie and The Edge Lisa Walters, Emmy Award winning Director Miguel Parga, AIC cinematographer and Chair of the Cinematography Program at New York Film Academy Piero Basso, award winning Writer and Director Anya Camilleri, West Midland's representative for the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Martin Sketchley, FrenchKiss Pictures and production developer at Mediawan Louise Le Puloch, Lee Mason from Channel 4 and Disney and Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Previous champions have gone onto deliver film projects, become published authors and direct award-winning shows.

The day after Enter.Stage.Write, the Hippodrome will host Amplified, part of the Enter.Stage.Write franchise. Amplified focuses on bringing lightness to storytelling, comedy and new writing from black, Asian, and ethnic minority communities.

Enter.Stage.Write will be held at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio on Thursday 25 January. Amplified takes place on Friday 26 January.

 

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.




