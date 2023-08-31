Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals Lineup For 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions for 2024 including a stellar line up of West End and Broadway smash-hit musicals.

Birmingham Hippodrome Associates Fat Rascal Theatre make a welcome return in April, with Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch (Thu 11 – Sat 13 Apr 2024) which comes to the main stage following sell out performances in the Patrick Studio in 2019. This laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula’s backstory is filled with an original hot pop soundtrack and much-loved characters as you’ve never seen them before.

Welsh National Opera will be bringing new two productions to Birmingham in Spring 2024; Mozart’s comic opera Così fan tutte (Fri 10 May 2024) aka The School for Lovers and Britten’s magnificently atmospheric Death in Venice (Sat 11 May 2024).

Winner of four Olivier Awards and the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical on Broadway, Come From Away (Tues 21 May – Sat 1 June 2024) comes to the Hippodrome on its first UK tour, sharing the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives with open hearts.

In June, the sensational new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals The Wizard of Oz (Tues 11 – Sun 16 June 2024) arrives in Birmingham, featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), West End smash-hit Bonnie & Clyde will hit the Hippodrome stage in September 2024. (Tues 3 – Sat 7 Sept 2024)

Dance fans can look forward to Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas’ Mehek (Tues 9 Apr 2024) an enchanting exploration of the human heart, its desires, courage, and resilience. Featuring choreography by world-renowned artists including Russell Maliphant, Kim Banstrup and Will Tuckett, alongside Carlos’ own choreograph, Carlos Acosta - On Before (Mon 6 & Tues 7 May 2024) is an homage to Carlos’ late mother and the most personal work he has ever created.

Hit musicals returning to the Hippodrome main stage by popular demand next year include the Broadway and UK smash-hit Sister Act (Mon 13 – Sat 18 May 2024), the international phenomenon SIX the Musical after three sell out runs at the Hippodrome (Tue 18 – Sat 22 Jun 2024) and the much loved musical Hairspray (Mon 16 – Sat 21 Sep 2024)

Newly announced works in the Patrick Studio this Autumn include History in the Making: A Black History Special (Tues 17 & Weds 18 Oct 2023) which takes audiences on a trip down the black history timeline, presented through drama, spoken word, dance and music performances.

In November, J. Thompson’s celebratory opera, Women of the Windrush (Thu 24 & Fri 25 Nov), will portray inspirational narratives from the lives of women who travelled to the UK from the West Indies between the 1940s and the 1960s.

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Freefall Dance Company will celebrate their 21st year this November with Freefalling for 21 years - ‘Still Life’ at the Freefall Café (Weds 15 – Fri 17 Nov 2023) which takes inspiration from David Bintley’s ‘Still Life’ at the Penguin Café. The Hippodrome will also host Birmingham Royal Ballet’s 21st Anniversary Exhibition, giving an opportunity to learn more about Freefall’s history.

In April 2024 the stage adaptation of Rod Campbell’s timeless children’s classic book Dear Zoo returns to the stage (Thurs 11– Tues 16 Apr 2024). This production will delight both young and old as it unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

Birmingham Hippodrome also recently launched their new pre-show dining concept The Circle Lounge, working with chef Angelina Adamo. Audiences can enjoy The Circle Lounge for a beautiful Afternoon Tea alongside a matinee performance, or sharing platters, small plates and sweet treats with friends and family for an evening performance.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said:

“We’re so pleased to announce a fantastic line-up of productions coming to Birmingham in 2024 in what will be our 125th year. I’m also delighted that we have now opened The Circle Lounge, which is already providing our audiences with a whole new set of ‘goosebumps moments’ on tasting the wonderful food by Angelina Adamo.”

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.

Tickets for all new season shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 31 August at 11am and on general sale on Monday 4 September at 11am.

Tickets for all shows can be booked at Click Here or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.