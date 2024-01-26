Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance Figures

Jack and the Beanstalk is at Birmingham Hippodrome until this Sunday 28 January.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance Figures

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced record attendance figures for this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, with 120,000 people having seen the show during its six-week run in the city. The figures make Jack and the Beanstalkthe theatre’s best attended pantomime in over 20 years.

Birmingham Hippodrome have also recently announced their next pantomime will be Peter Pan, running from Saturday 21 December.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome said: This is an amazing start to our 125th year. Our pantomime is truly one of the best in the country and I’m thrilled that so many people have experienced the joy of this brilliant production over the past six weeks. We’re already seeing a fantastic response to Peter Pan, we’re delighted audiences are as excited us for our next panto season!”

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, who both produced and directed Jack and the Beanstalk said: We’ve had a brilliant panto season at Brimingham Hippodrome in the company of a sensational cast and hugely talented company. I’m immensely proud of the production, and it’s an honour that record numbers of people have joined us to enjoy the magic of Jack and the Beanstalk. Our friends at Birmingham Hippodrome are exceptional hosts and we’re grateful to them for having worked so tirelessly to make all of us at Crossroads Pantomimes and 120,000 visitors welcome across the season. 

Featuring stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium, and bundle-loads of laughter, the UK’s biggest regional panto features a stellar cast with Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond, Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack celebrating his 10th year; and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack. They are joined by Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow, panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan, Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly in the title role and West-End performer Billie-Kay as Princess Jill.

Jack and the Beanstalk is at Birmingham Hippodrome until this Sunday 28 January, get your tickets whilst still available.




