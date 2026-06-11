Bimini to Host ACID'S REIGN AFTER DARK One-Night-Only Late-Night Takeover at Pleasance London
Relish Theatre's queer musical will also feature a silent disco DJ set and cabaret showcase before its Edinburgh Fringe run.
Relish Theatre will present Acid's Reign After Dark, a one-night-only late-night celebration hosted by acclaimed drag artist, musician, author and model Bimini, taking place at Pleasance London on Saturday 4 July 2026 following a performance of the explosive new queer musical Acid's Reign.
Part cabaret, part club night and part queer celebration, Acid's Reign After Dark invites audiences to continue the party long after the curtain falls, with a specially curated evening of drag, live performance, music and dancing.
The night begins with a performance of Acid's Reign at 7pm, before audiences are welcomed into a late-night takeover from 9pm. Bimini will host a cabaret showcase featuring special guest performers from 9.15pm–10.15pm, before taking to the decks for a silent disco DJ set. The evening runs until 2am.
The event arrives as Acid's Reign previews at Pleasance London ahead of a full Edinburgh Festival Fringe season at Forth, Pleasance Courtyard this August.
Written by Luke Howarth and Evie Fehilly, with an original score by Gabriel Chernick, Acid's Reign is a riotous drag climate musical packed with powerhouse vocals, live music and razor-sharp humour starring Victoria Scone, Scarlett Harlett, Gigi Zahir, Se Carr/Jamie Fuxx and Ash Weir.
Set between 2019 and the present day, the show follows a radical drag supergroup formed to tackle climate change whose ideals are put to the test when public interest fades, funding dries up and commercial success comes calling. Provocative, camp and fiercely entertaining, the musical explores activism, community and the power of performance through an unapologetically queer lens.
Leading the After Dark celebrations is Bimini, who rose to international prominence as a finalist on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, winning four challenges and becoming the first contestant in the UK franchise to reach the final after lip-syncing in the opening episode. Since then, Bimini has built a career spanning music, fashion and publishing, releasing their bestselling book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life, making their London Fashion Week runway debut with Art School London, and signing to Relentless Records. Their debut EP, When the Party Ends, was released in 2023 to critical acclaim.
Acid's Reign After Dark will feature drag royalty, live performance, surprise guests and a dancefloor open until the early hours.
|
Saturday Comedy Club London | Covent Garden, June 2026
Comedy Carnival Covent Garden (6/27-6/27)
|
I Have A Dream - The Ultimate Mamma Mia Party - Live Entertainment Plus Three Course Meal Just £45
Holiday Inn Norwich - North by IHG (7/04-7/04)
|
Norwich Comedy Garden: Sara Pascoe & David O''Doherty
Chapelfield Gardens (7/04-7/04)
|
The Hanging Stars at St Matthias Music - London
St Matthias Church, Stoke Newington (11/13-11/13)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (4/23-4/23)
|
The Sleeping Beauty
Royal Albert Hall (6/25-6/28)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Stockport Town Hall
Stockport Town Hall (11/13-11/13)
|
Funhouse Comedy Club – Comedy Night in Bedworth July 2026
Bedworth Civic Hall (7/10-7/10)
|
Baby Broadway
Baby Broadway (7/01-7/01)
|
Allo Allo Dinner Show 28/08/2026
Swan Hotel (8/28-8/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW