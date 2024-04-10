Bernie Taupin, Tom Odell, Celeste, and More Set For THE OTHER SONGS LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Other Songs has announced an all-star line-up of songwriters and artists to perform at The Other Songs Live including Bernie Taupin, Tom Odell, Gabriels, Celeste, KAMILLE and many more. In partnership with the Ivors Academy, one of the world's biggest celebrations of songwriting will take place ahead of The Ivors with Amazon Music at the London Palladium on Monday 20 May, raising money for music charities.



The Other Songs Live celebrates the most distinguished songwriters, offering audiences an intimate, ‘backstage' experience – the event is a combination of performances, interviews, and storytelling throughout the evening.



Bernie Taupin, one of the all-time greatest lyricists and winner of eight Ivor Novello Awards, will take the stage shedding light on one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in history with Elton John. Neo-soul titans Gabriels, whose frontman Jacob Lusk famously duetted “Are You Ready For Love” with Elton at Glastonbury, also join the line-up alongside other modern favourites such as British songwriter Tom Odell, whose timeless classic “Another Love” now has over 2 billion streams globally, and the award-winning UK vocalist Celeste. Odell and Celeste have both been crowned Songwriter of the Year at The Ivors.



Continuing the line-up: Grammy and Ivor Novello award-winning Little Mix collaborator KAMILLE, long-time collaborator of Donna Summer Pete Bellotte, platinum-selling songwriter Jin Jin, who has written for some of the UK's biggest artists such as Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and Raye, German-producer Toby Gad, who wrote John Legend's biggest hit “All Of Me”, Fergie's “Big Girls Don't Cry” and Beyoncé's “If I Were A Boy”, and UK singer-songwriter Dyo, who has penned hits for the likes of Iggy Azalea and Maroon 5.



Other performers include chart-topping Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, New York sibling band Infinity Song and rising star Sam Wilkinson.



This year the event will be raising money for three brilliant music charities: The BRIT School, The Ivors Academy Trust, and Nordoff & Robbins, aiming to build on the £65,000 raised in 2023.



Tickets are available now via www.theothersongs.com



Al Webber, Co-Founder, The Other Songs, said: “We're delighted to have such a rich combination of songwriters and artists joining us for this year's event. It's always amazing to have audiences peer behind the curtain into the stories of some of the most legendary songs ever written, and I have no doubt we will experience more ‘I was there' moments this time around.”



At last year's event, Jody Gerson (Chairman / CEO of UMPG), had this to say, “This is why I do this. This is like nothing I've experienced before.” In previous years, talent such as Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins said, “This is the most incredible thing you guys are doing here. This is awesome.” Raye, multi-BRIT award winner, performed previously and told the room “never give up on your dreams…what a room [this is].”