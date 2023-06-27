Bernheim Arboretum And Research Forest Announces L+A+N+D

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has announced its next big art experience, L+A+N+D: an experience of discovery. L+A+N+D (Landscape + Art + Nature + Design) is an exciting new initiative annually celebrating innovative design concepts for immersive outdoor installations on a grand scale, opening to the public in 2024.

Following the massive success of the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest, L+A+N+D will also demonstrate that sustainability can be beautiful and engaging, inspiring and can connect everyone to nature through art. These outdoor installations will spark imaginations, conversations, and a deeper appreciation of the natural world; while providing an experience of discovery that fosters environmental knowledge and advocacy from various contemporary voices. Designed and constructed by artists, architects, landscape architects, and designers, L+A+N+D will provide engaging experiences addressing the human connection to nature, beauty in the landscape, biodiversity, conservation, sustainability, climate change, and climate justice. L+A+N+D is destined to be an essential cultural experience, and tourism draw for the region, viewed by over 350,000 visitors annually.

Bernheim's Arts in Nature program has contributed to the organization's mission since its founding by Isaac W. Bernheim, whose strong vision was that land would be a place to experience art, nature, and education. Through programs like the 43-year-established Artist in Residence and commissioned site-specific large-scale work, art has continued to elevate Bernheim to a regional, national, and international leader in nature arts programming.

With this exciting new addition to Bernheim's landscape, Bernheim intends[RB1] to elevate environmental design and hear new voices and perspectives on nature and voices and perspectives on nature and climate crisis issues through creative experiences and expressions.

Throughout summer and fall of 2023, initial L+A+N+D experiences by two artists, Nikki Pike and Stuart Ian Frost, will arrive at Bernheim as final preparations are completed for the grand opening in summer 2024. Nikki Pike is an artist and activist from Denver, CO, who will create the next in her series of large-scale bark-covered geometric forms[RB2] . Pike's work ignites wonder and awe while also inviting reflection on humans' connection to nature while emphasizing the value of our precious natural resources.

Stuart Ian Frost is a British artist based in Norway, who uses raw materials and dead trees to create large-scale sculptural installations that address a particular site's history, topography, architecture, and culture. While remaining consistently faithful to the raw materials' distinctiveness and inner characteristics, Frost constantly pursues extensive procedures of transformation through his work.

Bernheim is currently accepting proposals for this unique and cutting-edge program. The call is open to regional, national, and international creatives of all kinds. While not required, applicants are encouraged to form multidisciplinary teams. There is no fee to apply.

The selected experiences are implemented via a stipend to the applicant(s) and a construction budget for fabrication and installation expenses. Experiences should be designed and ecologically responsibly constructed with minimal impact on the natural environment that can withstand the outdoors in Kentucky for 2 – 5 years.

The deadline for submissions is midnight EDT on August 28, 2023. Artists should visit Bernheim.org/land-apply/ for a detailed RFP and to submit a proposal. More information about L+A+N+D can be found at Bernheim.org/landart.

Bernheim's mission is to connect people with nature. Bernheim is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education. Bourbon maker Isaac Wolfe Bernheim established the arboretum and forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim now protects 16,140 acres of land. Fun, educational programs, diverse tree collections, 40 miles of hiking trails, and varied landscapes are available every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. A $15 per car donation is suggested for non-members.

Bernheim is in Clermont, Ky., about 20 minutes south of the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants, and donations for support. Visit and enjoy the beauty of nature. For more information, please visit bernheim.org.