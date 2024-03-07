Baluji Shrivastav OBE and The Inner Vision Orchestra Will Perform At New Wolsey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Inner Vision Orchestra, led by Renowned sitar player Baluji Shrivastav OBE are performing an evening of mesmerising music at New Wolsey Theatre on March 26, 2024 at 7.30pm.

The Inner Vision Orchestra, consisting entirely of blind musicians, boasts a diverse repertoire ranging from traditional melodies of Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and India to soulful renditions of Gospel and Blues, as well as intricate Indian Ragas and Western Classical compositions.

Having made their mark on the global stage with a performance at the Paralympics closing ceremony in 2012 alongside Coldplay, The Inner Vision Orchestra has since captivated audiences worldwide. Notable performances include the International Unlimited Commission 'Antardrishti-Inner Vision' at esteemed venues such as Queen Elizabeth Hall, Norwich Arts Centre, The Royal Opera House in Mumbai, and The British Council Theatre in Delhi.

Joining The Inner Vision Orchestra is Baluji Shrivastav OBE, an internationally acclaimed composer and sitarist recognised for his collaborations with music icons like Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, and Massive Attack. With over fifteen releases of classical and world music fusion under the Naxos World ARC label, Baluji's performances have garnered praise for their ability to transcend cultural boundaries and evoke profound emotions.

Featuring a lineup of exceptional musicians including Kevin Satizabal, Uttara Joshi, Ghow Ratnaraja, Takashi Kikuchi, and Baluji Shrivastav himself, this performance promises to be an enlightening exploration of the universal language of music.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available for purchase through the New Wolsey Theatre website and box office. For those seeking guidance or assistance, friendly ticket sales assistants are available to provide support.