BUFFY REVAMPED to Embark on 2023 UK Tour
Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.
After a critically acclaimed season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Seabright Productions are delighted to present the highly anticipated UK & Ireland Tour of Brendan Murphy's brand new show.
Coming hot on the heels of Murphy's last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) of Buffy Revamped has confirmed him as one of the country's most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.
"Buffy fans are some of the smartest, funniest and kindest audiences you could ever hope to have at a show, and I can't wait to bring this celebration of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer to the Scoobs & Slayers lying in wait across the UK and Ireland." - Brendan Murphy
In this fast-paced new production we bring you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out... Spike.
Brendan Murphy is a London based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter.
Other theatre credits include FRIEND (The One With Gunther) (Edinburgh & Adelaide Fringe), The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios).
An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt, and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.
Hamish MacDougall's recent credits include The War of the Worlds (UK Tour/Stanford USA); Project Dictator (New Diorama Theatre); Willy by William Andrews (Soho/Pleasance); Hammerhead by Joseph Morpurgo (Soho/ Southbank/ Pleasance/ Tour and winner of The Brighton Comedy Award); Life and Rhymes by Abandoman (Udderbelly/ Soho/ Melbourne) and The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic).
Tour Dates
Venue: Everyman Theatre CHELTENHAM
Dates: Wednesday 18th January
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01242 572 573
Online www.everymantheatre.org.uk
Venue: Exchange TWICKENHAM
Dates: Thursday 19th January
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 020 8240 2399
Online www.exchangetwickenham.co.uk
Venue: The Lowry SALFORD
Dates: Sunday 22nd January
Time: 8.00pm (matinee - 3.00pm)
Box Office: 0343 208 6000
Online www.thelowry.com
Venue: Lyceum Theatre CREWE
Dates: Monday 23rd January
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0050
Online www.crewelyceum.co.uk
Venue: Hippodrome DARLINGTON
Dates: Wednesday 25th January
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01325 405 405
Online www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
Venue: The Lowry SALFORD SOLD OUT
Dates: Friday 27th January
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 208 6000
Online www.thelowry.com
Venue: Lighthouse POOLE
Dates: Saturday 28th January
Time: 7.45pm
Box Office: 01202 280 000
Online www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
Venue: Wyvern Theatre SWINDON
Dates: Sunday 29th January
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0040
Online www.swindontheatres.co.uk
Venue: G-Live GUILDFORD
Dates: Tuesday 31st January
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0055
Online www.glive.co.uk
Venue: Swan Theatre HIGH WYCOMBE
Dates: Wednesday 1st February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0060
Online www.wycombeswan.co.uk
Venue: Mill Arts Centre BANBURY
Dates: Thursday 2nd February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01295 279 002
Online www.themillartscentre.co.uk
Venue: Norman Bragg Studio AYLESBURY
Dates: Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0333 009 6690
Online www.atgtickets.com/venues/norman-bragg-studio-aylesbury
Venue: Theatre Royal NOTTINGHAM
Dates: Sunday 5th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
Online www.trch.co.uk
Venue: New Theatre CARDIFF
Dates: Tuesday 7th February
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0041
Online www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Venue: Mandela Hall BELFAST
Dates: Thursday 9th February
Time: 8.30pm
Online www.mandelahall.com
Venue: Grand Theatre BLACKPOOL
Dates: Saturday 11th February
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01253 290 111
Online www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk
Venue: Corn Exchange, EXETER
Dates: Thursday 30th March
Time: 8.30pm
Box office: 01392 665938
Online: www.exetercornexchange.co.uk
Venue: MAST Mayflower Studios, SOUTHAMPTON
Dates: Friday 31st March
Time: 8.00pm
Box office: 02380 711833
Online: www.mayflowerstudios.co.uk
Venue: Coliseum Theatre, ABERDARE
Dates: Saturday 1st April
Time: 8.00pm
Box office: 03000 040 444
Online: www.rct-theatres.co.uk
Venue: The Old Laundry Theatre WINDEMERE
Dates: Friday 7th April
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01539 440 872
Online www.oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk
Venue: Gaiety Theatre DUBLIN (on sale 4th November)
Dates: Sunday 9th April
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: +353 1 646 8600
Online www.gaietytheatre.ie
Venue: Churchill Theatre Bromley
Dates: Tuesday 11th April
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0020
Online www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
Venue: Theatre Royal YORK
Dates: Wednesday 12th April 2023
Time: 8.00pm
Box office: 01904 623568
Online: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Venue: Mercury Theatre COLCHESTER
Dates: Thursday 13th April
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01206 573 948
Online www.mercurytheatre.co.uk
Venue: Corn Exchange IPSWICH (on sale 11th November)
Dates: Friday 14th April
Time: 8.30pm
Box Office: 01473 433 100
Online www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
Venue: Palace SOUTHEND
Dates: Saturday 15th April
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 0343 310 0030
Online www.southendtheatres.org.uk