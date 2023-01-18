BUFFY REVAMPED to Embark on 2023 UK Tour

After a critically acclaimed season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Seabright Productions are delighted to present the highly anticipated UK & Ireland Tour of Brendan Murphy's brand new show.

Coming hot on the heels of Murphy's last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) of Buffy Revamped has confirmed him as one of the country's most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.

"Buffy fans are some of the smartest, funniest and kindest audiences you could ever hope to have at a show, and I can't wait to bring this celebration of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer to the Scoobs & Slayers lying in wait across the UK and Ireland." - Brendan Murphy

In this fast-paced new production we bring you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out... Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it's the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Brendan Murphy is a London based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter.

Other theatre credits include FRIEND (The One With Gunther) (Edinburgh & Adelaide Fringe), The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios).

An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt, and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.

Hamish MacDougall's recent credits include The War of the Worlds (UK Tour/Stanford USA); Project Dictator (New Diorama Theatre); Willy by William Andrews (Soho/Pleasance); Hammerhead by Joseph Morpurgo (Soho/ Southbank/ Pleasance/ Tour and winner of The Brighton Comedy Award); Life and Rhymes by Abandoman (Udderbelly/ Soho/ Melbourne) and The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic).

Tour Dates

Venue: Everyman Theatre CHELTENHAM

Dates: Wednesday 18th January

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01242 572 573

Online www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Venue: Exchange TWICKENHAM

Dates: Thursday 19th January

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 020 8240 2399

Online www.exchangetwickenham.co.uk

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD

Dates: Sunday 22nd January

Time: 8.00pm (matinee - 3.00pm)

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Online www.thelowry.com

Venue: Lyceum Theatre CREWE

Dates: Monday 23rd January

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0050

Online www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Venue: Hippodrome DARLINGTON

Dates: Wednesday 25th January

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01325 405 405

Online www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Venue: The Lowry SALFORD SOLD OUT

Dates: Friday 27th January

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Online www.thelowry.com





Venue: Lighthouse POOLE

Dates: Saturday 28th January

Time: 7.45pm

Box Office: 01202 280 000

Online www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Venue: Wyvern Theatre SWINDON

Dates: Sunday 29th January

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0040

Online www.swindontheatres.co.uk

Venue: G-Live GUILDFORD

Dates: Tuesday 31st January

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0055

Online www.glive.co.uk

Venue: Swan Theatre HIGH WYCOMBE

Dates: Wednesday 1st February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0060

Online www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Venue: Mill Arts Centre BANBURY

Dates: Thursday 2nd February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01295 279 002

Online www.themillartscentre.co.uk

Venue: Norman Bragg Studio AYLESBURY

Dates: Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

Online www.atgtickets.com/venues/norman-bragg-studio-aylesbury

Venue: Theatre Royal NOTTINGHAM

Dates: Sunday 5th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

Online www.trch.co.uk

Venue: New Theatre CARDIFF

Dates: Tuesday 7th February

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0041

Online www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Venue: Mandela Hall BELFAST

Dates: Thursday 9th February

Time: 8.30pm

Online www.mandelahall.com

Venue: Grand Theatre BLACKPOOL

Dates: Saturday 11th February

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01253 290 111

Online www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk





Venue: Corn Exchange, EXETER

Dates: Thursday 30th March

Time: 8.30pm

Box office: 01392 665938

Online: www.exetercornexchange.co.uk

Venue: MAST Mayflower Studios, SOUTHAMPTON

Dates: Friday 31st March

Time: 8.00pm

Box office: 02380 711833

Online: www.mayflowerstudios.co.uk

Venue: Coliseum Theatre, ABERDARE

Dates: Saturday 1st April

Time: 8.00pm

Box office: 03000 040 444

Online: www.rct-theatres.co.uk

Venue: The Old Laundry Theatre WINDEMERE

Dates: Friday 7th April

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01539 440 872

Online www.oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk

Venue: Gaiety Theatre DUBLIN (on sale 4th November)

Dates: Sunday 9th April

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: +353 1 646 8600

Online www.gaietytheatre.ie

Venue: Churchill Theatre Bromley

Dates: Tuesday 11th April

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0020

Online www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Venue: Theatre Royal YORK

Dates: Wednesday 12th April 2023

Time: 8.00pm

Box office: 01904 623568

Online: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Venue: Mercury Theatre COLCHESTER

Dates: Thursday 13th April

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01206 573 948

Online www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

Venue: Corn Exchange IPSWICH (on sale 11th November)

Dates: Friday 14th April

Time: 8.30pm

Box Office: 01473 433 100

Online www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Venue: Palace SOUTHEND

Dates: Saturday 15th April

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 0343 310 0030

Online www.southendtheatres.org.uk