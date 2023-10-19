BUCKET BOY To Be Presented At Baxter Masambe Theatre

The creative team behind the hit show, Apple Face, are staging an exciting new play at the Baxter Masambe Theatre in November.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Press release

For immediate release

THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND THE HIT SHOW, APPLE FACE, ARE STAGING AN EXCITING NEW PLAY AT THE BAXTER MASAMBE THEATRE IN NOVEMBER.

Director Adrian Collins, together with writer Pierre Malherbe, bring you BUCKET BOY, a dark, yet poignant comedy  set in a DVD store in the not too distant past of the late 2010's.

John Maytham  plays the part of Baardmann, the long suffering owner of the store, who is failing to keep his business afloat as the declining  popularity of DVD's makes way for online streaming. 

Pierre Malherbe plays the part of Duncan, a struggling songwriter and one of the store's customers, who takes on a part time job at the store, to supplement the  income of his main job as a musician.

But Baardmann has a secret obsession that is linked to his mysterious past and soon these two men from similar, but  different backgrounds find their histories colliding in a comedic play full of wit, nostalgia and suspense.

BUCKET BOY will be onstage at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre from 31 October until 15 November 2023. The show carries a 16 age restriction for language and sexual references. Tickets are available online through Webtickets at a price of R180 per person.

Bucket Boy

Written by Pierre Malherbe

Directed by Adrian Collins

Performed by John Maytham and Pierre Malherbe

Stage design by Adrian Collins

Poster designed by Bruno Morphet at Plan B Design

Dates: 31 October – 15 November 2023

Venue: Masambe Theatre, Baxter Theatre Centre

Adrian Collins is a Cape Town based, internationally experienced actor and local director. Although he has worked primarily as an actor, his focus is switching to directing, with a passion for creating Low-Fi  independent theatre and film. 

Working  with great scripts, but around low budgets to create understated, beautiful, funny and thought provoking work that addresses the absurdity of our lives and existence. He'll be directing Bucket Boy back to back with Brent Palmer's King George at the Masambe theatre. 

His directorial credits include; Apple Face, also written by Pierre Malherbe, A Steady Rain, The Finklestein's Are Coming To Dinner, The Room and the short film Gcobisa. 

Pierre Malherbe is a Cape Town based actor with over 20 years of experience in theatre, film and television.

 He has also dabbled in stand up comedy and performed three self penned solo  shows: Duncan Farenheit's Acoustic Jam Sandwich, Duncan Farenheit And The Lank Tired Okes and Another Friggin Tribute Show.  His most recent film work includes a lead role in the Tim Greene directed film The Fury for Amazon Prime Video and the part of Louis Howe in FDR, a docudrama about Franklin D Rooseveldt for the History Channel.

On stage, he last appeared in Harold Pinter's Betrayal at Artscape, under the direction of

Chris Weare. In 2018, he wrote and acted in the play, Apple Face at the Alexander Theatre, which was  directed by Adrian Collins. 

John Maytham has been with Cape Talk Radio since its first broadcast in October 1997. 

He turned to radio journalism in 1990 after a only moderately successful decade as an actor, but has never lost the desire to be on stage. He's grateful that he has been offered occasional opportunities in recent years, including Shakespeare in Love at the Fugard,  Richard III at Maynardville, and Louis Viljoen's The Outlaw Muckridge at the Baxter. 

He'll next be seen, albeit very briefly, in Geoffrey Hyland's production of Romeo and Juliet at Maynardville.



