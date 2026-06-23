BARMY MITZVAH Circus Show to Headline JW3's 13th Anniversary B'Mitzvah Party

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JW3, the UK's leading Jewish cultural venue, will mark its 13th anniversary by celebrating its very own Bar Mitzvah as the building “comes of age”. On Sunday 28th June, JW3 will open its doors for an all-day celebration of culture and community. With family circus shows and Israeli dance workshops as well as the launch of its iconic summer Beach, the B'Mitzvah Party presents a vibrant line-up of installations and experiences across the building for all generations to enjoy.

Chief Executive Officer Raymond Simonson comments, “Thirteen years ago, we opened our doors with a festival weekend that brought the community together in celebration, and it's wonderful to recapture that spirit with our B'Mitzvah Party. From familiar faces who have been part of the JW3 story since the very beginning to the premiere of our brand-new commission, The Barmy Mitzvah, this is a joyful reminder of how far we've come and all that still lies ahead. After a year that has been tough on our community, coming together for a collective moment of joy is really what we need right now.”

The celebrations are headlined by the world premiere of Barmy Mitzvah, a riotous new street-theatre spectacular created especially for JW3's Bar Mitzvah year. Written by acclaimed pantomime writer Nick Cassenbaum (REVENGE: After the Levoyah, Soho Theatre, The Yard Theatre), this high-energy production explores fear, transformation and stepping boldly into a new chapter of life. The Barmy Mitzvah will then go on to tour schools in early July 2026.

The day also features Simcha Snaps, a powerful photography exhibition offering a visual celebration of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs across generations of the JW3 community. Curated by writer and cartoonist Zoom Rockman and author and broadcaster Ivor Baddiel, the project brings together personal photographs submitted by the community to create a shared visual archive. Displayed in large-scale across the exterior of the building, the installation transforms JW3 into a giant photo album, surrounding audiences with a larger-than-life reminder of this defining Jewish rite of passage. The exhibition remains on display throughout the summer.

Audiences can also join the Family Disco with Ilana Banana, a joyful, high-energy dance party for all ages. Helena Elizabeth Dance Academy will perform an incredible dance showcase of emerging young talent, whilst visitors are invited to take part in cultural dance workshops throughout the day. This is inclusive of Israeli Dance, Egyptian belly dancing and an introduction to Bharatanatyam, one of the world's oldest storytelling dance traditions.

Audiences can delve into the history of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs through a special Jewish Museum London pop-up running throughout the day, featuring fascinating artefacts including the rare opportunity to hear a recording of the oldest surviving Bar Mitzvah speeches. In JW3's cinema, a curated programme of UK Jewish Film Shorts will showcase the best of contemporary Jewish filmmaking.

Winners of Battle of the Bands 2026, The Shambles, will take centre stage with an energetic indie rock set, spotlighting the next generation of musical talent. Marking another key moment in the celebrations, JW3's beloved Beach will open to the public, offering a relaxed outdoor space for play, rest and community throughout July and August. The Beach is free to enter and transforms JW3 into a seasonal summer destination for all ages.

The B'Mitzvah Party forms part of a wider milestone season at JW3, celebrating growth, identity and creativity, and reflecting both the centre's past achievements and its bold vision for the future.

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