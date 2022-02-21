BARE: A POP OPERA To Be Performed At Brasserie Zedel In March

The team at BJW Productions will be presenting a concert version of 'Bare: A Pop Opera' at Brasserie Zedel on Wednesday 2nd March at 19.30.

The concert, produced and directed by Ben Ward (he/him), will be performed by a cast of students and recent graduates from drama schools in the UK, such as Trinity Laban Conservatoire and Mountview. The two leads, Jason and Peter, will be taken on by recent graduates Conor Headley (he/him) and Joe Riley (he/him) respectively. Ward will be Musical Director for the evening and content will be captured by Taylor Jay (he/him).

Bare is the pulsating, electric contemporary rock/pop musical that questions the tensions and self-doubt of teenage years, featuring a unique, sung-through score with heart-pounding lyrics and a cast of bright, diverse characters.

You can book your tickets from £25 at https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/bare-a-pop-opera/ now!