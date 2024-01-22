Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR

Based on the true story of one child's struggle with letters and words, Little Murmur is about facing challenges and overcoming the odds.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Britain's Aakash Odedra Company will return to Australia this August with dance-theatre performance Click Here, choreographed by award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra and South Australia's Lewis Major, with musical supervision by celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney.

Based on the true story of one child's struggle with letters and words, Little Murmur is about facing challenges and overcoming the odds. Featuring groundbreaking projections, an extraordinary soundscape and a blizzard of paper and confetti, Little Murmur will come to Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre after performances at Sydney Opera House – tickets on sale now for schools (Wednesday 21 – Friday 23 August) and general public (Saturday 24 August.)

A stunning visual treat about living with dyslexia, Little Murmur explores the warped realities of living in a world you struggle to process. Visual technologies developed by Austria's Ars Electronica Futurelab bring stationary objects to life to reflect the dyslexic experience - the tricks of the projection resemble the changes of what the eye and mind see and how the information is perceived by the brain.

The Honourable Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts: “It is fantastic to welcome the award-winning production of Little Murmur to Adelaide Festival Centre this August. Heartfelt and relatable productions aimed at younger audiences like this go a long way toward attracting more children to the theatre and establishing a lifelong love of arts and culture.”

Since its premiere at The Spark Festival in Leicester 2022, Little Murmur has toured theatres, schools, festivals, libraries and community spaces across the UK and Europe.

Commissioned by The Spark Arts for Children's Vital Spark programme, which exists to address the lack of diversity in performances for young audiences, Aakash Odedra Company also worked with The British Dyslexia Association to demystify the trials and the joys of seeing things differently.

Aakash Odedra Company was founded in Leicester in 2011 by Anand Bhatt and Aakash Odedra. Named after Artistic Director Aakash Odedra, a globally recognised and award-winning artist, who has performed over 300 full length performances in 40 countries.




