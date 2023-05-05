Astor Theatre, Deal Presents RED RIDING HOOD - A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL

The Astor Theatre, Deal has announced the first home produced pantomime in many years. This year it will present RED RIDING HOOD - A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL from 21 December 2023 to 6 January 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

The Astor is embarking on a new journey both with its team and programming, including its new Christmas Show. Local resident and Astor Board member Mig Kimpton will write and direct the production that will be set in the beautiful seaside town of Deal and will include all the fun, comedy and songs of a traditional pantomime, running for 21 performances only. Local talent will be very much involved in the production of the show with casting and further creative team to be announced in the summer.

RED RIDING HOOD - A PANTOMIME FOR DEAL, sets the familiar tale right in the heart of Deal. The show promises all the traditional fun and ingredients for a great show - a dame, a hero, a fairy and a big bad wolf. Come and meet our fabulous dame Deloris Hood, Red's mother, an excellent cake maker. Find out if the new Fairy can get all her spells right. Will the wolf eat Granny? Will Red fall in love?

Mig Kimpton said today, 'I am delighted to be involved with my local theatre and I am looking forward to creating a pantomime especially for Deal and all its residents. It is imperative for a venue to produce a good family show at Christmas full of magic, songs and of course some good gags.'

Seamus McGibbon, Chair of the Astor Board said "We are all so excited here at The Astor that our theatre by the sea is hosting this fantastic new pantomime RED RIDING HOOD. The Astor has always been the creative crown jewel of the town, well loved by so many across the region. We have lots of new plans for the coming year, and what better way to kick start them than with an amazing family Christmas Show. Without our loyal and supportive community and our many volunteers, including people like Mig, who work tirelessly for the theatre, we should not be able to put on such great and diverse work."

The Astor was originally built in 1906 and is a unique, multi-purpose arts centre offering an eclectic mix of music, theatre, events, exhibitions and films, as well as a range of classes and workshops which cater to all ages and tastes across the local area. It is a solely self-funded independent venue managed by the volunteer boards of Deal Arts Management CIC and the charity Astor Theatre Arts Trust.

Local creative Mig Kimpton has worked in the creative sector for many years. He ran the Arts Theatre London until 2014, and now runs his own Flower School, touring the country with his unique live flower show as well as running many flower festivals.