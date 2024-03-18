Artistic Director and CEO Lorne Campbell to Depart National Theatre Wales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre Wales has revealed that its Artistic Director and CEO, Lorne Campbell, will depart the company this month. Leonora Thomson will take over as Interim CEO.

The company also revealed that it suffered a 100% cut to its core funding, which will result in some changes to the company's structure.

"Following a 100% cut to our core funding as of April 2024, National Theatre Wales will continue to exist but with a different structure and programme of work," a statement reads.

"The difficult changes we’ve had to make for our future are significant and impactful for us all at National Theatre Wales. We feel deeply for cherished and talented colleagues we are having to say goodbye to. However, as we work towards a new vision and future, we are encouraged by how many peers, partners and communities are willing to help shape and imagine what NTW could become, for Wales."

Stay up to date at https://www.nationaltheatrewales.org.