Ambika Mod and Edi Patterson To Perform At The Free Association Big Scene Improv Festival

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The Free Association, the UK's leading home of improvised comedy, has launched The Big Scene Improv Festival, a brand-new improv festival that will run from 13th to 17th May 2026 and see more than 25 shows performed.

In May, The FA will welcome improv stars from the US, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and more, including star of Netflix's One Day Ambika Mod in Mailbox #23, Knives Out star Edi Patterson in Tenesee Williams UnScripted and Cook County Social Club who will be performing their first ever UK show. The iconic improv collective formally included comedy legend Tim Robinson.

The Big Scene Improv Festival will see five days of shows, workshops and headliners and showcase the very best in improvised comedy. Other shows include The FA's hit headline show This Doesn't Leave the Room, featuring some very special guests, hit UCB show Asian AF, plus improv legends Drew DiFonzo Marks, Holly Laurent and Toni Charline. There will also be a selection of improv and writing workshops, led by leading improv experts from across the globe.

The festival follows the opening of the UK's first purpose built improv theatre in 2025, tucked away in Southwark's Old Union Yard. Big Scene will take place across The FA theatre and teaching space and Old Union Yard, which houses two theatres, three bars, a restaurant, outdoor seating and now some of the world's top improv comedy talent. One thing is for sure, The FA will be making a very Big Scene in 2026!

Graham Dickson, Director of the Free Association and Big Scene Improv Festival organiser said: "This festival is the culmination of years of dreaming and planning at the FA. We're beyond excited to host our very first Big Scene - the first international improv festival in London of this scale and scope. We can't wait to welcome all the acts and guests from around the world and across our country and great city - and to introduce London audiences to a truly inspiring, hilarious and diverse improv lineup. We want this festival to become a landmark on the UK's comedy map for years to come. It's gonna be big!"

About The Free Association

Over just a decade, The Free Association has grown into a powerhouse of UK improv. From humble beginnings above the De Beauvoir Arms to the opening of the permanent FA venue in the heart of London, the company has taught thousands of students - including high-profile alumni such as Ambika Mod, Phil Wang, Ritu Arya, Tom Burke, and Tanya Reynolds. Its theatre has produced dozens of original shows, and cast over 150 performers - from seasoned professionals and rising stars to complete newcomers trained through its school.

Other distinguished alumni include Olga Koch (comedian), Kate Herron (director/writer), Stevie Martin (Taskmaster), Liz Kingsman (One Woman Show), Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin), Jim Archer (Big Boys), Hayley McGee (Age Is a Feeling), and Luke Healy (acclaimed cartoonist), among many others.

Throughout its history, The Free Association has remained committed to its founding mission: to provide the highest-quality improvised comedy and training available; to establish long-form improv as a respected and cherished art form in the UK; and to offer a vibrant, welcoming community to anyone who loves comedy. With its brand-new venue in Southwark, The Free Association looks forward to continuing that mission - on a bigger stage and for many years to come.