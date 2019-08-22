Alice Roberts Brings Latest Tour To The Epstein Theatre

Biological anthropologist, author and broadcaster Professor Alice Roberts will visit Liverpool next month as part of her latest theatre tour.

Digging into Britain's Past comes to The Epstein Theatre on Saturday 7 September.

Alice Roberts has been delving into Britain's past and making archaeology programmes for nearly twenty years. She joined Time Team as a bone expert before going on to present anthropology and archaeology stories on BBC Two's immensely popular Coast series and co-presenting The Celts in 2015.

Alice has presented seven series of Digging for Britain, sharing new archaeological discoveries from across the UK on BBC Four, and she has explored the history of our towns and cities in Britain's Most Historic Towns on Channel 4 - which returned for a second series earlier this year. She has written eight popular science and archaeology books, including The Celts and Tamed: Ten species that changed our world.

Alice is an accomplished public speaker and regularly tours the country giving lectures related to her books and television programmes. She has conducted many panel debates and interviews - in May 2015 she interviewed Sir David Attenborough live on stage at the Science Museum, and later in the year, Richard Dawkins at the RI

In this exclusive tour, Alice will share insights, anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from her personal journey to explore Britain's past, with footage from her programmes and excerpts from her books.

Each show will finish with 20 minutes Q&A.

An Evening with Alice Roberts: Digging into Britain's Past comes to The Epstein Theatre on Saturday 7 September.





