Akram Khan Returns to Sadler's Wells With GIGENIS

World-renowned choreographer and dancer Akram Khan will return to his roots and delve into his past in his latest creation: GIGENIS: The generation of the Earth as part of Sadler’s Wells autumn season. The new work sees Khan joined onstage by acclaimed dancers who specialise in different Indian classical styles and live musicians. The full season, announced today, features South Asian dance, ballet, flamenco, contemporary, hip hop, folk, and tap, and includes two world premieres and seven UK premieres.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells said: “Today we are delighted to unveil the remaining 2024 productions on our stages in Angel and the West End. There’s new work from leading international contemporary choreographers including our Associates Michael Keegan-Dolan, Akram Khan and Hofesh Shechter, and our International Associate Company Rosas led by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. There’s an opportunity to see work from some of the most exciting, cutting-edge emerging dance makers in the Lilian Baylis Studio, and a fabulous entertainment offer at the Peacock.”

Highlights from contemporary choreographers on Sadler’s Wells Theatre stage:

The UK premiere of Akram Khan’s GIGENIS: The generation of the Earth, a Sadler’s Wells co-production, which explores nature, Mother Earth and mythology. Khan is joined onstage by renowned dancers who specialise in different Indian classical styles including Kathak, Kutiyattam and Bharatanatyam, and seven live musicians.

Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker retraces her steps to the roots of dance and Western pop music in the UK premiere of EXIT ABOVE - after the tempest / d'après la tempête / naar de storm by Sadler’s Wells International Associate Company Rosas.



New full-length work from Hofesh Shechter, co-commissioned by Sadler’s Wells, delves into the world of the subconscious: revealing fears, hopes, desires and a myriad of emotions from dreaming minds and waking thoughts.



Michael Keegan-Dolan presents the London premiere of NOBODADDY. This new work for his company Teaċ Daṁsa is a collaboration with celebrated folk musician Sam Amidon and is co-produced by Sadler’s Wells.



Abby Zbikowski draws on street dance, synchronised swimming, post-modern dance, tap, football, martial arts and contemporary African forms in the UK premiere of Radioactive Practice, presented with Dance Umbrella.

A world-class international ballet offer

Birmingham Royal Ballet presents two productions: Luna, a celebration of the pioneering women of Birmingham from an all-female, international creative team featuring choreography from Iratxe Ansa, Wubkje Kuindersma, Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Seeta Patel, Arielle Smith, and Thais Suárez, and Frederick Ashton’s comical ballet La Fille mal gardée.

Akram Khan’s acclaimed version of Giselle for English National Ballet returns to Sadler’s Wells Theatre.



These productions join the previously announced Resurgence by London City Ballet, a mixed bill by National Ballet of Canada andMatthew Bourne’s Swan Lake: The Next Generation this autumn as part of Sadler’s Wells year-round Ballet with Attitude programme.

Inspiring new dance innovations

Sadler’s Wells shares innovative choreography from some of the most exciting choreographers in the intimate Lilian Baylis Studio.marikiscrycrycry's DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE: a three-act work taking audiences into a world of ecstasy and euphoria, receives its UK premiere. Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights”, Eva Recacha’s The Picnic, co-commissioned by Sadler’s Wells, explores themes of utopia and misogyny and is devised by a cast of professionals and participants.



Mufutau Yusuf makes his Sadler’s Wells debut with Impasse, a physical exploration into the Black diasporic experience while Claire Cunningham examines the act of journeying in Songs of the Wayfarer, a Sadler’s Wells co-commission. Presented in partnership with Serpentine, Greek choreographer and dancer Lenio Kaklea contemplates the forest as a place for metamorphosis in Αγρίμι (Fauve).



Following a two-year programme developing their practice, Sadler’s Wells Young Associates BLUE MAKWANA, Elisabeth Mulenga,Maiya Leeke and Roseann & Sula scale up their work and ambition to fill the Sadler’s Wells Theatre stage in Four, a mixed bill of new dance.

Entertainment at the Peacock Theatre

At the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, Flamenco Festival favourite Manuel Liñan challenges the defined roles of male and female forms in ¡VIVA! and the family-friendly TUTU from Chicos Mambo sees an all-male cast work their way through an ever-changing, increasingly flamboyant wardrobe.



¡VIVA! and TUTU join the previously announced A Night with Janis Joplin, Danny Beard’s Straight Expectations, Stories – The Tap Dance Sensation and The Snowman as well as a one-off evening with Graham Norton to complete the autumn season at the Peacock.

Tickets for newly announced events are on public sale from Monday 25 March at 10 am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members on Friday 22 March.