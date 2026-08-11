ATTENTION ALL SHIPPING to Bring Shipping Forecast Tale to Stephen Joseph Theatre

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As the shipping forecast embarks on its second century, Charlie Connelly's hilarious and informative show, which visits Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 29 September, brings the quirky broadcast vividly to life, celebrating what he firmly believes to be the greatest invention of the modern age.

How did a weather forecast for mariners capture the hearts of a nation, from salty old sea dogs to insomniac landlubbers? How is it possible for 'rain later' to be 'good'? And where the hell is North Utsire?

Delving into the history of the forecast and the extraordinary people who made it, Charlie explains what all those curious phrases really mean, celebrates its wide cultural impact, shares rip-roaring adventures from his own extraordinary journey through the 31 sea areas and presents his case for the shipping forecast being our finest achievement.

Inspired by Charlie's bestselling book Attention All Shipping: A Journey Round the Shipping Forecast, which has sold more than a quarter of a million copies, this pacy, moving and hilarious show takes you all the way from Viking to South-East Iceland.

Attention All Shipping: A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast guarantees the shipping forecast will never sound the same again.

Attention All Shipping: A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 September. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

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