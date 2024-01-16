AS SHE LIKES IT Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

The performance is at 7.45pm on Wednesday 31 January.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

AS SHE LIKES IT Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A play inspired by the story of a #MeToo pioneer comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of January.

As SHE Likes It can be seen at the venue on Wednesday 31 January.

In 1937, 20-year-old Patricia Douglas was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted at an MGM party. Taking on Hollywood’s most powerful institution, the dancer filed charges which were swiftly dismissed and silenced. Three generations later, through a fusion of live theatre and filmed footage, As SHE Likes It exposes the cultural legacy of sexism and exploitation that still haunts the industry today.

Join Damsel in Distress, or, as she prefers to be known, her own knight in shining armour, as she removes the rose-tinted filter to reveal the truth behind the romanticised facade. A Leading Lady who’s hiding her sexuality. A Sex Symbol who’s suppressing her appetite. A Comedy Queen who’s disguising her sadness with humour and a starry-eyed Girl Next Door who’s discovering what it really takes to make it in Hollywood.

Krupa Pattani (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Without Sin, Silent Witness) makes her touring debut as Damsel In Distress. Lucy Tuck (Sleeping Beauty, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Macbeth) plays Leading Lady. Tanika Yearwood (Emilia, Love Reign, A Midsummer Night's Dream), hot off the stage from a season at The Globe, plays Sex Symbol. Stacey Evans (Macbeth, Cold Feet, Vera) who recently performed her début solo show, Hanging Around, is Screwball Comedy Queen and Chloe Wade (The Snow Queen, Three Sisters, Doctors) heads the production as Girl Next Door.

Created by writer and actor Chloe Wade, As SHE Likes It is a darkly comedic, queer, contemporary Brechtian-style play that uses live theatre and filmed footage to ask: How much has changed between the Hollywood of yesteryear and now?

It’s time that the story of #MeToo pioneer Patricia Douglas and the stories of the many women whose voices have been silenced are told in all their intersectional complexity and fullness.

Be prepared to kiss the Hollywood happy ending goodbye!

As SHE Likes It is created with support from Olivier award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, directed by Tilly Vosburgh and produced by Danica Corns.

Chloe Wade is an actor and theatremaker from Huddersfield. She is best known for BBC’s Doctors, Honeycomb Lodge (Winner of Best Film at Delhi International Film Festival), The Fall (directed by Robert Bathurst) and The Secret Love Life of Ophelia, in which she played Ophelia alongside Helen Mirren.

As SHE Likes It can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Wednesday 31 January. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here

 




