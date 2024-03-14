ARTISTE Will Tour the UK in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After sell out performances and critical acclaim at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, international family theatre makers Brymore Productions bring their high-energy, paint-splattered clown comedy ARTISTE to the UK for a strictly limited tour throughout April, with performances Off West End at London's Greenwich Theatre and at Wales Millennium Centre's Cabaret venue in Cardiff.

A bumbling artist, a ruined masterpiece, and less than fifty minutes to create a new one. Things are about to get messy! Hailed by BroadwayWorld UK as a Pick Of the Programme for Circus and Clowning at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, this family friendly, solo performance has gone on to leave a hysterical trail of paint across Australia.

"ARTISTE is a timely and unapologetically joyous delve into the artistic process" says co-creator and star Hollie Bryan "It's a reminder to pursue your passions, and persevere, while enjoying all the silliness life has to offer."

Non-language based, yet highly interactive, audiences can expect to be swept up in The Artist's colourful whirlwind as together they try and create a new and unique masterpiece, worthy of hanging on the walls of the world's greatest galleries, or at the very least Mum's fridge. "Nothing is safe." says co-creator Sean Bryan "Anything could become a piece of art throughout the show, anyone in the audience could be the Artist's next muse. Every performance is different, and that unpredictability is wonderful to experience."

Brymore Productions established their boutique, family theatre company in Hampshire in 2015, prior to moving to Brisbane, Australia in 2019, where they have continued to develop work for young audiences, from infants through to teens. Whilst based in the UK the company created engaging and interactive work alongside Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, Winchester Theatre Royal, Exbury Gardens & Steam Railway, The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre and the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery, and toured extensively with their shows including The Bureau Of Untold Stories.

Alongside major tour stops ARTISTE will play a number of school and community performances, to engage diverse audiences across the country. The company will also celebrate its international successes with a special 'home town' performance on the edge of the New Forest on April 13 in conjunction with Waterside Arts Festival. "That one is going to be very special, it may not be as glitzy as an Off West End theatre, but it will be a chance to welcome back all the people that supported our work at the very beginning of our journey." says Sean "I'm certain there's going to be tears."

ARTISTE builds upon the company's experience in audience driven, semi-improvised work, whilst creating an enjoyable experience for both the young and young at heart. "There's something for all ages" says Hollie "even our one and a half year old finds it hilarious, and he's the toughest critic of all."

It's Mr Bean meets the Mona Lisa when ARTISTE plays across the UK in April 2024.

Tour Dates

Macready Theatre, Rugby

11:00am, Thursday 4th April, 2024

Greenwich Theatre, London

11:00am, Tuesday 9th April, 2024

Bransgore Village Hall, Bransgore

10:00am, Wednesday 10th April, 2024

Dibden Purlieu Community Hall, Southampton

2:30pm, Saturday 13th April, 2024

Potteries Museum & Art Gallery, Stoke-On-Trent

1:30pm, Sunday 14th April, 2024

Cabaret, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

3:30pm, Sunday 21st April, 2024