AN ACCIDENT / A LIFE Will Make UK Premiere This Month

Bringing together two leaders within the dance world, an Accident / a Life is a collaboration between Marc Brew and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

Performed by Marc Brew, this solo work marks the first collaboration between the Australian, Scotland based artist and Flemish Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui who directs the piece.

A semi-autobiographical performance, it unravels moments in life, exploring difficult things with and without words using storytelling, film, music, dance and a car.

The starting point for the piece was sharing life stories and key moments of change. For Marc Brew, this was his car accident, where he went from ballet dancer to paraplegic in a split second.

This moment transformed Brew’s relationship to movement, cultivating a fresh approach to dance. an Accident / a Life follows on from Brew’s notable solos For Now I am… and Remember When, both critically and publicly celebrated.

The UK Premiere will take place at Tramway, Glasgow from Friday 22 to Saturday 23 March 2024, following the world premiere of the work at Holland Dance Festival earlier in the year.

It will transfer to Switzerland as part of Steps Dance Festival, opening at Theatre Les Halles in Sierre from Saturday 4 May to Sunday 5 May 2024, Salle CO2 in Bulle on Friday 10 May 2024 and Kaserne in Basel from Thursday 16 - Friday 17 May 2024, before returning to the UK.

an Accident / a Life will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from Friday 24 - Saturday 25 May, as part of the collaborative programme from Norwich Theatre and Norfolk & Norwich Festival, before further UK, European and International dates are announced.

Alongside Brew and Larbi Cherkaoui, the creative team includes Pepijn Van Looy (Designer), Veerle Van den Wouwer (Costume Stylist), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composition and Instrumentation), Adam Carrée (Lighting Consultant), Maxime Guislain (Visual Artist), Hayley Earlam (Rehearsal Director), Lewis Landini (Camera Operator/Stagehand), Susan Worsfold (Voice Consultant) and EJ McHenry (Audio Describer at Tramway).

Talking about an Accident / a Life, Marc Brew said, ‘I am extremely excited to share this ambitious and moving production. The new work has challenged me creatively and pushed me physically. It has been an incredible journey, and a dream come true, to collaborate with Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui in creating our new show an Accident / a Life.’

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui said, ‘As a choreographer I am interested in how the body moves, and I’ve always looked and searched for how it copes, survives, thrives and changes with time, circumstances and age. It’s been extremely rewarding working with Marc because we are from the same generation, he is open and honest about his own unique experiences as a choreographer and dancer. an Accident / a Life is an auto-biographical performance: it’s a testimony of a very intense, specific and personal moment in time.’

A collaboration between Marc Brew and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, an Accident / a Life is a Marc Brew Company and Eastman co-production.

It is co-produced by Perpodium, the Hessisches Staatsballett in the frame of Tanzplattform Rhein-Main, a collaboration project between the Hessisches Staatsballett in Staatstheater Darmstadtand Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden and Künstler*innenhaus Mousonturm.

Further co-producers include Holland Dance Festival and Migros Culture Percentage Dance Festival Steps, in association with National Theatre of Scotland.

an Accident / a Life is co-commissioned by Tramway and Sadler’s Wells. It has been developed in residency at the Théâtre National de Bretagne (TNB), Cumbernauld Theatre, The Work Room and De Warande.

This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body. It is presented with support of the Flemish Government and the Belgian Federal Government’s Tax Shelter programme, and supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland

