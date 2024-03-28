Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All We Need is a Vicar comes to Canal Café Theatre in April. Performances are on Friday 5th April and Saturday 6th April @ 7:30pm.

It's a Saturday morning in the charming village of Bislebury. Life is quiet, but today there's a sense of occasion in the air! However, the day is about to descend into chaos.

A mishap in the church diary leads the Vicar to realise she has a bit more on her to-do list than she first thought. Desperate to avoid revealing her mistake to her congregation, the Vicar and her faithful sidekick scramble to regain control of a day that's quickly slipping away from them. Will the best man remember the rings? Will the funeral party sober up? Most importantly, where are Mary Ann's massive marrows?

All We Need Is A Vicar is the lovechild of The Vicar of Dibley and This Country. Inspired by the desire to be silly in an increasingly serious world, in this village you'll find a clunky choir, average A-listers and a variety of vivacious villagers.

Written by Gregory Fryer and Amy Nic

Director: Gregory Fryer

Performers: George Attwill, Gregory Fryer, Amy Nic, Adam Rutledge & Lauren Wilson