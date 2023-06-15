A New Adaptation of Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE Will Open at the Minack This July

Moving Stories Theatre Company has announced a brand-new adaptation of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure opening at the world renowned Minack Theatre in July 2023, supported by the Arts Council England's National Lottery Project Grants.

Measure for Measure will open on Tuesday 3rd July 2023. Tickets are on sale now for this new adaptation of Shakespeare's complex and urgent story of morality and mercy.

Moving Stories addresses Measure for Measure's themes of silenced women, weaving original new writing into Shakespeare's play written in collaboration with local women in refuge and Cornish writer Jane Pugh.

Vienna's streets are rife with sin and vice; Duke Vincentio wants to clean it up. Appointing his Deputy Angelo to do the deed, new laws are enforced which forbid pregnancy out of wedlock. Claudio is put on death row, leaving his sister and nun Isabella to consider an indecent, immoral proposal.

Moving Stories returns once more to the Minack to re-examine Shakespeare's timeless tragicomedy in partnership with Women's Aid, giving a voice to Shakespeare's silenced women. Set among the corrupted corridors of power, this play could have been written for today. Fusing memorable storytelling, live music, projection and eye-catching design for the magical Minack stage, Measure for Measure will ask the big questions about freedom, empowerment and morality.

Sophie Spreadbury (She/Her) will play the role of Isabella, the devout nun who pleads for her brother's life. Christopher Staines (He/Him) will be playing the role of Angelo, the Deputy who becomes impassioned by Isabella.

Sophie Spreadbury said: "I'm really looking forward to being part of this exciting production of Measure for Measure and getting to work on such an interesting character in such a beautiful location."

Joining Sophie and Christopher will be Lance West (He/Him) as Claudio, James Tucker (He/Him) as Duke Vincentio, Marc Zayat (He/Him) as Lucio, Sophia Priolo (She/Her) as Mariana and multi-role, Faye Billing (She/Her) as Mistress Overdone and multi-role, Michaela Bennison (She/Her) as Provost, Kieran Capaldi (He/Him) as Pompey and multi-role and Tim Hibberd as Escalus and multi-role.

Directed by Emma Gersch, with Movement Direction by Kitty Randle, Music by Matthew Reeve, Design by Kate Unwin and Creatively Produced by Dana Hudson.

To book tickets for Measure for Measure playing at The Minack click here: Click Here

Matinee performances at 3:00pm and evening performances at 8:00pm.