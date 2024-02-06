999999999, Adam Beyer, Adriatique & More Set for Sonus Lineup This Summer

Sonus is Croatia's most authentic underground house and techno festival, offering an escapist mix of adventure travel and music for the ultimate destination holiday experience. Today Sonus has announced the dates and line-up for its return to its idyllic home of Zrce Beach August 18-22 for its 11th year. Sonus curation once again offers an industry leading mix of new school stars, established pioneers and flag bearing local talent, all bringing their best to beachfront stages with the world-class sound systems the event is known for.

Full information and tickets are available now at Click Here.

Sonus was one of the first international events to arrive in Croatia and it has remained at the forefront of the Adriatic movement ever since thanks to its "in music and nature we trust" ethos. The event attracts a wide reaching crowd of music lovers, travellers and professional party people, connecting the international community with that of its host locale. It's an event produced by ravers, for ravers, with every detail taken care of in spectacular fashion - from production and curation, to sound and visuals. The result is a utopian destination where dancefloor devotées dance from dusk to dawn in the sand or with the stars above, in stunning open-air venues in beautiful and uncommercialised surroundings.

Zrce Beach on Pag Island spills into the Adriatic Sea, offering stunning views over the glistening waters, with breathtaking sunrises and sunsets each day, adding an extra sense of drama to each party. One ticket gets access to all three clubs for five days and five nights, plus more than 15 parties, which means the dancing never stops. Additional passes are also available for boat parties, and a special pre-festival opening event with Alignment, BIIA and Shlømo on August 17th.

This year's edition has the biggest and best line-up yet with a mix of brand-new names and returning Sonus favourites. On the techno front, these include the likes of Drumcode boss and global techno titan Adam Beyer, revered Berghain duo Ben Klock b2b Marcel Dettmann and hard-edged sounds from Dax J. The melodic techno of Italian star Deborah De Luca will be sure to get people under her spell, alongside blistering beats from Héctor Oaks and I Hate Models, and masterful Neapolitan loops from Music On's Marco Carola. There will be tastemaking sounds from breakout Spanish DJ Indira Paganotto, mind-melting minimal from cult heroes Seth Troxler, Ricardo Villalobos and Richie Hawtin, plus much more from the likes of Detroit's Robert Hood and DJ Holographic. Expect colourful curveballs from Cocoon ringleader Sven Väth, hard techno and acid lover Reinier Zonneveld live, and stunning synth-heavy soundscapes from the revered Stephan Bodzin live.

House and all its variants are equally well represented with Ibiza favourite Joseph Capriati, heavy low ends from Desolat founder Loco Dice and dub, tech and garage blends from FUSE man Enzo Siragusa. Fans can expect UK sounds from party starter Archie Hamilton, prog from the innovative Ukrainian Miss Monique, and house, breaks and minimal from Dutch wunderkind Chris Stussy, amongst plenty of other talent.

Aside from the music, the local area offers a wealth of activities to suit everyone from adrenaline junkies to relaxation lovers, with water sports, kayaking, rock lining, quad bike hire, bungee jumping, wind and kite surfing, and so much more including the nearby town of Novalja. It is a historic spot with a beautiful harbour, plenty of restaurants and rich local culture to explore, and all just 10 minutes from the festival. It also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets, and they can be booked from an official partner here.

Sonus is the only Croatian music holiday that real music lovers need to know. Secure tickets now at Click Here.

Sonus 2024 Line-Up - First Release (A-Z)

999999999

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

AMÉMÉ

Andrea Oliva

Archie Hamilton

Ben Klock b2b Marcel Dettmann

Boston 168 live

Brina Knauss

Camelphat

Chelina Manuhutu

Chris Stussy

Clara Cuvé

Daria Kolosova

Dax J

Deborah De Luca

Dennis Cruz

DJ Holographic

Eli Brown

Ellen Allien

Enzo Siragusa

Fideles

Franky Rizardo

Héctor Oaks

I Hate Models

Indira Paganotto

John Summit

Joseph Capriati

Juliet Fox

Kevin de Vries

Kölsch

Layla Benitez

Lee Ann Roberts

Lilly Palmer

Loco Dice

Marco Carola

Mha iri

Miss Monique

Mochakk

NTO live

PAN-POT

Patrick Mason

Reinier Zonneveld live

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Robert Hood

Sam Paganini

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sara Landry

Seth Troxler

Silvie Loto

SPFDJ

Stephan Bodzin live

Sven Väth

UMEK

Vintage Culture

Sonus 2024 Opening - August 17th

Alignment

BIIA

Shlømo