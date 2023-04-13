30 AND OUT Comes to Brighton, London, and Manchester

30 and Out is a hilarious, sexy and painful portrayal of what it means to start life all over again. This filthy and funny show explores what it means to be a lesbian, to lose yourself and find yourself again, all set against the backdrop of turning 30. Using touching interviews, innovative projection and powerful storytelling, 30 and Out is a memorable journey of mayhem and struggle that honours the complexity of queer identity.

Written and performed by Kit Sinclair (Gigi Star, Applecart Arts; Awakening, Underbelly, Edinburgh Fringe; Aeroplanes, Resight Pictures), 30 and Out is produced by Rebecca Prentice (Mermaid, Theatre 503; Gigi Star, Applecart Arts; Driving with Tim, Prentice Productions). Devised on Bryony Kimmings' Autobiographical Theatre Workshop, this show uses projection, lip syncing, powerful storytelling, poetry and song to race along with Kit, who's making up for lost time with a feverish need.

30 and Out is about learning to give yourself time, when women particularly are told they're running out, and resisting the timeframe society has put in place. The audience is invited to join Kit as she hurtles through queer puberty, has her heart broken relentlessly, experiences one hell of a glow up and figures out that being gay is far from the rainbow flags and glitter she expected.

Accessibility is a high priority for Prentice and Sinclair, with creative captions embedded into the design of the show from the start; this is a New Medium for innovative creativity. 30 and Out is directed by Charlotte Ive who has previously worked at The Arcola Theatre, The Bunker, The Roundhouse Camden and The Greenwich Theatre. Composer and Sound Designer for 30 and Out, Nicola T. Chang (My Neighbour Totoro, RSC/Barbican; For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy; Apollo Theatre/Royal Court/New Diorama), is a current BAFTA Connect Member (Film Composer) and co-winner of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund (Audio Design) in 2021. The creative team is completed by Video and Lighting Designer, Rachel Sampley, Movement Consultant, Lolo Brow, and Technical Stage Managers, Roshan Conn and Han Sayles.

As part of devising 30 and Out, the team have recorded a collection of interviews with lesbian across the UK, of all ages, celebrating the diversity of voices in our community. The interviews contribute to a modern archive of lesbians today. Excerpts of these interviews will also be woven into the show, to make a one-person show become much more.

Producer Rebecca Prentice and writer/performer Kit Sinclair comment, As a producer/writer-performer lesbian couple, we spoke about having never seen our community represented accurately on stage. We wanted to feel the tension of being a deeply political, isolated identity as well as the glorious joy of loving however you want to, in leather harness and basement clubs. More so than ever, it is important to live loudly; our rights are being threatened, our trans siblings are being targeted, once we have found our voices, we have to lift them and join the fight. Because when any of us are threatened, all of us are threatened.