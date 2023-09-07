2:22 A GHOST STORY is Coming to the Milton Keynes Theatre in October

2:22 A Ghost Story comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 3 – Sat 7 Oct 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

2:22 A Ghost Story comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 3 – Sat 7 Oct 2023. This edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller stars Joe Absolom as Ben (A Confession, Doc Martin), Charlene Boyd as Lauren (Mayflies, River City), Nathaniel Curtis as Sam (It’s A Sin, The Witcher) and Louisa Lytton as Jenny (Eastenders, The Bill).

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 A Ghost Story is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I’m thrilled with our first cast for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour and can’t wait to see how each actor brings their own distinctive take to the play. It's quite the journey we are on and we look forward to spooking new audiences across the UK. 2:22 is an adrenaline-fuelled experience that gives you the licence to gasp, scream, and yelp!’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

2:22 A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Book your tickets now at Click Here.




