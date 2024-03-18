2024 Open Days Set For The Lowry's Centre For Advanced Training In Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lowry's Centre for Advanced Training in dance (CAT) has announced the dates of its 2024 Open Days for North West-based young people who are passionate about dance and interested in exploring the art form further.

Open to all young people aged 11-16 years who are interested in dance and living in the Northwest of England, the Open Days will offer dance workshops delivered by Lowry CAT Dance Artists.

They are being held on Saturday 23rd March from 2pm to 6pm, and on Sunday 12th May from 10am to 2pm – at The Lowry.

No previous dance training is necessary, just a passion and aptitude for movement. There will be the opportunity to meet students currently training with The Lowry CAT and to learn more about the programme in action.

After the workshops there will be a talk/discussion about CAT.

The Open Days, held at The Lowry and other North West venues, will prepare young people to audition for The Lowry Centre for Advanced Training - part of the national CAT dance and music scheme.

The Lowry Centre for Advanced Training Scheme is a part time, pre-vocational course, providing access to high quality training and nurturing in dance to young people who have a passion for the art form and who wish to progress toward full time training.

The scheme is funded by the Department of Education through the recognised Music and Dance Scheme, and offers intensive training opportunities with professional dance teachers, choreographers and practitioners.



Alumni of the scheme have gone on to perform with companies such as Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Motionhouse, Southpaw Dance Company, Jasmin Vardimon 2, Disneyland Paris, Fallen Angels Dance Theatre; VERVE Graduate Dance Company and many more...



A number of means-tested grants are available for families, allowing the widest possible access across the North West region.

Sally Wyatt, Centre for Advanced Training Manager said, “We are looking for young people who demonstrate potential in and enthusiasm for dance. We are holding auditions for places on The Lowry CAT Scheme and we will be looking closely at the potential of each student regardless of their previous dance experience and personal circumstances.”

Isaac Bowry Lowry CAT Alumni, dancer with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures: “Thanks to my time as a Lowry CAT student, I was able to confidently trust in myself as an artist and give something unique as a dancer.”

To book a place at one of the Open Days please visit: https://thelowry.com/whats-on/lowry-cat-dance-training-open-day/