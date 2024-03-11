101 DALMATIONS Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians will visit Theatre Royal Brighton for Christmas 2024, from Tuesday 17 December 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025, as part of a major new UK Tour.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

Dodie Smith’s classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, witty songs and irresistible puppies!

This dazzling new musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book) from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. Casting and further creative team to be announced.

Douglas Hodge said: “You mess around with 101 Dalmatians at your peril! We’ve left the story to be exactly what you’d expect, it’s a great and fun adventure that they go on but also has the most delicious villain in Cruella, who remains genuinely satanic and evil! There’s a whole darker element to it but a lot of fun along the way too. It works on two levels with lots of elements for both children and adults to enjoy. The puppies are just delightful, and I defy anyone to come and watch it and not leave the theatre thinking ‘Shall we get another dog?’”.

After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

101 Dalmatians plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 17 December 2024 to Saturday 5 January 2025. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton* *fees apply.