10 NIGHTS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Phizzical Productions has announced the UK tour of Shahid Iqbal Khan's Olivier nominated play, 10 Nights! Audiences from four cities get to experience one man's spiritual journey of self-discovery after he decides to participate in Iʿtikāf - the Islamic practice of a staying in a mosque and fasting for the last ten nights of Ramadan. This moving and funny production will tell Yasser's story in English, with Urdu and Arabic references, as well as being creatively captioned.

10 Nights was developed through Graeae Theatre Company's Write To Play programme, and was originally co-produced by Graeae and Tamasha, in association with the Bush Theatre in 2021. Telling a warm story of forgiveness and acceptance, 10 Nights will have audiences embark on a spiritual sleepover, contemplating faith, friendships, and future.

Phizzical Productions was founded in 2003 and has delighted, inspired, and nurtured audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The company has recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and continues to be a leading voice within the arts industry for their musical and dance led work. As they embark on their mission of telling tomorrow's stories today, they will be turning their hand to more drama led stories, with this vulnerable and heartwarming production. Phizzical Productions produce world class entertainment, bringing bold and adventurous South Asian arts and cultural experiences to audiences around the country. They are committed to challenging the status quo and promoting equality to bring new perspectives to stories that engage and entertain.

Writer, Shahid Iqbal Khan comments, I am really thrilled that 10 Nights is coming back in a brand new production with a fantastic team on board. As a South Asian playwright, it's a very rare privilege to see one of your plays get another lease of life. I am excited and curious to see what audience members will draw from it this time round. Years later, as I revisit the play, I am struck by how the play presents a visibly Muslim space and has no qualms in holding back. In a world where Islam is often greeted with suspicion, where Muslims are subject to surveillance and intimidation, it is no small thing to have a play that takes us into the heart of a mosque and allows the place to just be - I can't wait to share this play with audiences beyond London!

Director Sâmir Bhamra comments, Our company, Phizzical Productions, recently celebrated our 20th birthday. We marked this milestone by engaging with and consulting British Asian actors about the work they were being offered. We were dismayed to learn that a majority of arts continued to perpetuate demonising stereotypes: British Asians playing Muslim terrorists, asylum seekers, sexual predators or oppressors. We observed how anyone who challenged this narrative is silenced with relentless trolling and prejudice. 10 Nights is a step towards changing that narrative. It is an uplifting play set in a mosque during the holiest of Islamic months. It shows the delicate balance between faith and the realities of modern life. We are telling it so that tomorrow's stories will present the myriad of humanising dimensions that British Asians have.

Tour Dates

7th – 21st February Omnibus Theatre, London

1 Clapham Common North Side, London, SW4 0LH

https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/10-nights/

23rd – 24th February Tobacco Factory, Bristol

Raleigh Road, Bristol, BS3 1TF

https://tobaccofactorytheatres.com/shows/10-nights/

25th – 27th February Beck Theatre, Hayes

Grange Rd, Hayes UB3 2UE

https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-10-nights-hayes-2024

1st – 2nd March Curve, Leicester

Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/10-Nights