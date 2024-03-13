WET FEET Comes to the Union Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WET FEET by Michael Neri, directed by Dominic Rouse comes to the Union Theatre Tuesday 18 to Saturday 29 June.

In the confines of a gay sauna, Nathan, an out and proud young gay man, and Franko, trapped in the shadows of the oppressive legacy of Section 28, find themselves in an awkward encounter.

As the steam rises on their escapades, an hilarious and heart-warming connection deepens...

Wet Feet is a poignant comedy about two lives that collide in the most unlikely of places, sparking a journey towards liberation and authentic connection.

First-time writer Michael Neri said: “I am thrilled to be bringing a new LGBTQ+ play to London during Pride month. London is a vibrant and diverse city and so serves as the perfect stage to celebrate love in all its forms. I hope Wet Feet demonstrates the beautiful spectrum of human love and identity and fosters conversations that inspire change and new thinking.”

Cast:

Michael Neri - Franko

Matthew Edgar - Nathan

Creative Team:

Writer - Michael Neri

Director - Dominic Rouse

Designer - Reuben Speed

Lighting Design - Massimo Neri

Produced by Alistair Lindsay for Unusual Theatre Company