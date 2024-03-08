Kit Green, Jonny Woo and Lavinia Co-op Join GISELLE: REMIX at the Pleasance Theatre

Queer icons Kit Green, Jonny Woo and Lavinia Co-op will be joining the cast of GISELLE: REMIX as guest star performers. Kit, Jonny and Lavinia will alternate appearances across the three-week run at Pleasance Theatre, 10-27 April 2024.

They will join the core cast of GISELLE: REMIX - co-creator Jack Sears, Harri Eiffert, Elle Fierce, Spike King and Marie Astrid Mence.

GISELLE: REMIX is an evening of cabaret excellence, drag divinity, staggering choreography and jaw- dropping lipsyncs created in collaboration with dancers from The Royal Ballet, performed to a soundtrack of queer icons from Judy Garland to SOPHIE. A mixture of live performance art meets warehouse cabaret meets pop concert extravaganza. With choreography from Royal Ballet Soloist and co-creator Hannah Grennell (Woolf Works, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty).

Jack Sears - Co-creator and Performer, said:“GISELLE: Remix is a timeless story about the effects of unrequited love, examined through a queer lens. The show is laced with queer music, visuals and ancestry throughout. Our three queer icons have been my personal touchstones throughout the years as to what can be accomplished, who we can become and how we can thrive. It’s the greatest honour to be able to share a stage with them. The show ultimately asks a bigger question: what do we as queer people have to fall back on when all else around us seems lost? I cannot think of three more iconic people than Kit, Jonny and Lavinia to help me answer it.”

Hot off its sell-out premiere at the Royal Opera House, GISELLE: REMIX and its anarchic, punk-reimagining of the classic ballet returns to subvert this timeless story of love, lust, revenge, redemption and forgiveness for a full-length run in April 2024 at the Pleasance Theatre (Main House).

In this retelling, Giselle is a hopeless romantic, raised on a diet of Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore 1990s rom-coms, who comes to realise that the real world of queer sex and hookups is a far cry from Hollywood’s happily-ever-after.

What follows is a journey through shame, assimilation, anger, acceptance and finally – liberation and joy.

GISELLE: LATE

During the season, GISELLE: REMIX will host GISELLE: LATE, a one-night-only takeover of the Pleasance Theatre on Saturday 20th April, featuring an array of the most exciting drag performers, cabaret stars, go-go dancers and more who will be stationed throughout the building before and after that evening’s main show.

Arrive an hour early and you’ll be greeted by the likes of sultry and scandalous burlesque performers in the bar and after the main show, you’ll find legendary cabaret crooners and opera singers serenading you in the studio space whilst the finest drag talent London has to offer will grace the main stage.

And if that’s not enough, an array of iconic DJs will turn the Pleasance Main House into Club Giselle for a night of dancing, debauchery and disco until late. Further details to be announced.